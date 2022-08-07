Why is Angelina Jolie said to be relieved by Brad Pitt’s actions for her children?

As the story goes, Jolie, Pitt, and their six children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne) were on the final leg of a long journey when Jolie and Pitt began to fight.

Pitt had allegedly been drinking and when things escalated, Maddox stepped in to protect his mother. Days later, authorities got involved.

Los Angeles County child protective services were called, as was the FBI. Although he was questioned, Pitt was never charged with any crime, according to NBC.

The divorce, which has been ongoing since 2016, has become increasingly contentious, with the main point of contention being custody of the Jolie-Pitt children.

Jolie has filed for full custody, which Pitt has fought against. Recently, Pitt began to suspect that Jolie is delaying the trial on purpose.

“It’s very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stop the process,” the source told Us Weekly. “All he can do is work with her legal team and file the paperwork while she responds to her claims. Month after month he goes through one bureaucracy after another, endlessly jumping through hoops and disputes between his attorneys with no resolution.” “.

Though things are far from settled, Pitt took a big step toward getting back in Jolie’s good graces by going out of his way for his twins’ birthday.

Brad Pitt is making an effort

Angelina Jolie was reportedly shocked that ex-Brad Pitt flew to Rome, where Jolie is filming “Bloodless,” to celebrate her children’s birthday.

“Angelina is on a tight shooting schedule so she’s relieved Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday,” a source told Hollywood Life. “It means a lot to her that he made the trip.”

The source added that while things definitely remain tense between Pitt and Jolie, Pitt’s trip to Rome was an important step in the right direction.

“They have practically no contact, everything between them, including the children’s schedules, is handled by third parties because they are still fighting in court,” they explained. “The fact that Brad stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off his shoulders, his efforts have not gone unnoticed.”

Since splitting from Jolie, Pitt has been working hard to become a better version of himself for his children. In an intimate interview with GQ, Pitt shared that the divorce and the threat of losing his family was the push he needed to get sober.

“He had a really cool group of guys here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he explained. Although the custody battle is far from over, Pitt’s sobriety and effort to become more involved with the children are a step in the right direction toward an amicable conclusion.