Why didn’t Michael Bay want to direct ‘Bumblebee’?
Bad Boys, Armageddon either Pearl Harbor, are some of the movies for which Michael Bay will always be remembered. But his name is also linked to one of the most successful sagas of the last two decades. It is none other than transformers. The American filmmaker directed the five films that make up the history of these robots. “there were too many“, Bay now acknowledges, after fifteen years. The first installment was released in 2007. The last, the last knight, in 2017, but it was not as successful at the box office as the previous ones. For that reason, the producers decided to take a turn and bet on the first spinoff of the series: Bumblebee.
Why was Michael Bay not in charge of directing the film this time? steven spielberg had something to do with it. Director of Schindler’s Listproducer of the saga, advised his partner to stop after finishing the third installment.
“I told him I would, but the studio begged me to make a fourth and this one made over a billion at the box office as well. I said I was going to stop with this one, but they begged me again And that’s when I had to stop,” confessed Michael Bay.
He wasn’t quite sure what he was doing when he was offered to direct the first film of transformersbecause? “It was technology that we didn’t know if it would work, and then it turned out to be very successful. It was the first time that digital effects they were so reflective, so they charted a new course. It was a fun experience. She did more than 700 millionThat’s a lot of tickets and a lot of viewers watching it,” he explained.
synopsis of Bumblebee
Trying to escape, in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small town on the Californian coast. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), about to turn 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-damaged and decomposed. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. This is how the story begins Bumblebeethe first spinoff of the saga transformers. A film directed by Travis Knight and starring Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Pamela Adlon and Stephen Schneider.
Michael Bay is not the director of the film, but one of the producers. Alongside Steven Spielberg, he backs Travis Knight in this action film, which received very good reviews. Many regard her as the best movie of all. This Saturday, August 7, you can enjoy it at La 1, starting at 10:00 p.m.