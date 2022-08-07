why did they stop talking?









That actors from the cast of big productions confess while the relationship between them was not such and as it was shown in the media, it has ended up becoming something common in recent times. The last to reveal a small clash with his partner has been himself Daniel Radcliffe. During an interview on the BBC’s Radio Times, the protagonist of Harry Potter I affirm that stopped talking to emma watson for a few days.

“Oh God,we argued about everything! Religion, politics … “, he began by explaining. And it is that during the filming of Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireRadcliffe experienced one of the few disagreements he had with Watson throughout his career: “I remember that in one of the great discussions we had in the fourth movie we didn’t speak for days. She was arguing about Latin, about how no one knows what it sounds like. And I was like: “it’s possible, but there is still a lot of talk within the Catholic Church.

“What a silly discussion” The apparently innocent debate ended up taking them away for a few days while they continued with the recording of the saga. “What a silly discussion. Looking back… I was totally out of control. She was furious and so was I. Honestly, I would advise anyone that if you’re going to debate her, be well informed“, he concluded amused when recounting the aforementioned memory. Over the years, it is evident that the anecdote remained as such and that the actors maintain a beautiful friendship after so much time working together. Proof of this is the meeting of hbo max along with the rest of the protagonists of Harry Potter. In fact, Watson herself gave an interview in vogue uk where detailed how is your current relationship with both Radcliffe and Rupert Gritn: “We don’t have a WhatsApp group because they both hate it, but we talk individually. Rupert sends me pictures of his daughter and I melt. Dan and I usually try to calm our nerves with each other. It’s nice to have mutual support.” “ “