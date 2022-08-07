Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up the first time? This is his story – El Financiero

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have lived a love story for two decades: between commitments and distancing; After escaping to Las Vegas to get married a few days ago, on July 16, and enjoy a honeymoon in Paris, she has learned that now they will take time and separate by mutual agreement.

According to a report from Hollywood Lifea person close to the couple told them that they made this decision so that everyone could focus on their professional lifein addition to the fact that they consider that this way their relationship will be ‘stronger’.

Currently, Affleck is in California to join the filming of the tape. Aquaman 2while JLo stayed in Europe and visited the Island of Capri, Italy, with her children Emme and Max.

The story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ben and Jennifer met in a romantic comedy that was shot in late 2001, a dangerous relationship (Gigli)where the plot revolves around two thieves who fall in love, hence the fiction became reality.

For this moment she was married to Cris Judd in a marriage that lasted eight months and in the summer of 2002 he made his relationship with Ben Affleck official.

López recounted in the video clip Jenny from the Block that their romance was constantly harassed by the press.

Around that time, in November 2002, Ben asked marriage with a ring of 2.3 million euros, a solitaire pink diamond made of 6.1 carats per Harry Winston.

However, by September 2003 they postponed their announced marriage indefinitely and then called it quits.

When the relationship had already ended, it premiered in March 2004 A girl from Jersey, a film starring both.

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up in 2004?

‘Bennifer’, as the couple is called by their fans, had planned to marry on September 14, 2003 in California, but a few days before they postponed it as they announced in a statement.

The cause, they claimed, was the emedia scandal that he was causing: “We feel that what should have been a happy and holy day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

He had even planned to hire three women to pose as the bride in various locations to escape the press:

“When we meet seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy girlfriends’ in three different locationsWe realized that something was wrong.”

The postponement became definitive in 2004, they affirmed that the pressure of the media was decisive in the decision.

“Who knows what could have happened, but there was genuine love there,” Jennifer told the magazine. People in 2016.

Also, in an interview with the US edition of the magazine rolling stone, the artist confessed: “The hate we received was ‘brutal’. It’s one of those things that you bury too deep so you can go ahead and take care of yourself. Although we were both happy together, it was the constant scrutiny that finally caused the relationship to end”.

“It’s funny because Ben and I were together and we were so in love… It was one of the happiest moments of my life, but there was also another scenario going on and they kept criticizing us, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were too young to understand at that time what the most important things in life really were”, he added.

The reunion of ‘Bennifer’

In the last 20 years Jennifer was married three times: with the Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, with the dancer Cris Judd and with the singer Marc Anthony-; with the latter had Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, 14 years old.

For its part, Ben Affleck married once with actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10..

López and Affleck met again in mid-2021, when both had ended their respective relationships: Jennifer split from Alex Rodriguez and Affleck of the Spanish Ana de Armas.

“Love is beautiful. Love is good. And it turns out that love is patient. twenty years of patience”, the actress wrote in a newsletter for her fans after the wedding in Las Vegas.