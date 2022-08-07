Why are there children who are identical to their parents? The most shocking celebrity cases | TV and Show

Parents inherit their children physical characteristics such as eye color or height, but there are cases in which their offspring end up being true “clones”. An expert in genetics explained to BioBioChile that these striking resemblances are due to the genetic load provided by the parents and other factors.

More than once you will have seen that some children are identical to their parentsto the point that they even seem true clonesdespite the age difference. However, there is a genetic reason that would explain this phenomenon.

There are plenty of known cases, even more so among Hollywood celebrities. One of the most emblematic is that of the American actress Reese witherspoon (46) and her daughter ava philippe (22), who look like twins.

The Dr. Guillermo Lay-Sona clinical geneticist at the UC School of Medicine and the UC Christus Health Network, explained that the reason for this peculiarity is multifactorial.

“Our physical characteristics, such as the human face and skeletal structure in general, are the result of complex genetic, cellular and environmental interactions,” the professional told BioBioChile.

The expert stated that physical appearance originates from the DNA that we inherit from our parents and its multiple variations.

“The vast majority of these variations do not cause disease, but would be responsible in part for the variability in the functioning of the organism and, therefore, for the wide “normal” physical differences that exist in human populations,” said Dr. Lay Son.

Another well-known case is that of the famous Angelina Jolie (47) and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (16), both share a facial aesthetic similar to when the actress was a teenager and even highlight Jolie’s characteristic eyes and lips in her daughter.

Those who also share a similar appearance are the actor Tom Hanks (66) and her eldest son Colin (44). Hanks’ firstborn is identical to him when he was young, even looking similar to his iconic character in the movie. Forrest Gump.

Within this group, we can also mention the British actor Jude Law (49) and Rafferty Law (25), who in addition to following in his father’s footsteps in acting, also share a remarkable resemblance. In fact, Rafferty has the same face as his dad when he was young.

Why are there children who are identical to a single parent?

As mentioned above, the individual physiognomy is the product of the combination of the set of inherited genetic variants, the environment and chance.

However, “some genetic variants have a predominant over the other variants, manifesting or expressing itself preferentially over others. On the other hand, some variants that remained “hidden” can reappear in other generations”, highlighted the clinical geneticist.

In this context, it is common for children to inherit specific traits from one of the parents, such as eye color, skin tone or height, since they can be “dominant” compared to those of the other parent. An example may be brown eyes, which are genetically dominant over blue eyes.

Continuing with examples of children identical to parents, we can find that of the model Cindy Crawford (56) and Kaia Gerber (twenty). Both share a passion for fashion and the same color of hair, eyes, height and facial features.

Similarly, this amazing resemblance is held by the famous meryl streep (73) and Mamie Gummer (39), who have the same facial features, even share Streep’s characteristic cheekbones and the shape of her nose.

After his successful rise to fame with the series stranger thingsthe actress maya hawke (24) follows in the footsteps of his mother, the famous umma thurman (52). The two Hoollywood stars have shone for their talent and their great physical resemblance.

What other traits are passed on to children?

The genetic information is a real encyclopedia It contains the instructions for the formation and functioning of the body.

“Our genome carries information about many individual traits that differentiate ussuch as blood groups, the immune response, the body’s reaction to different medications or the susceptibility to developing common diseases such as diabetes, arterial hypertension or cancer, as well as for rare hereditary diseases“, commented Dr. Lay-Son.

The genetics specialist stressed that they can even be inherited neurobehavioral or cognitive featureshowever, “they are also influenced by the environment, even from the prenatal stage, such as sociocultural stimulation, nutrition, lifestyles, habits, among others.”

“In this context, family history is essential to identify families with a greater possibility of presenting individuals with a certain pathology,” the expert pointed out.