Who should be the new James Bond? The Russo brothers bet on Regé-Jean Page from ‘The Bridgertons’ as the next 007

Daniel Craig has already hung up his tuxedo james-bond after ‘No time to die’, and as always when there is a change in the franchise, now it’s time to make bets on who will be the next actor to step into the shoes of 007. During these last few months, many names have been mentioned as possible successors, and the directors of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ have su own proposal directly from Netflix twice.

No, it’s not Ryan Gosling.

Although Ryan Gosling is one of the candidates who sound from time to time to play James Bond and has already gotten into the role of spy for ‘The invisible agent’, the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo they have another actor for their film in mind.

According to the directors, Rege-Jean Page he would be the ideal James Bond and the best Daniel Craig successor in sight. It would be a pretty big record change, since Page plays the villain of ‘The invisible agentbut they have complete confidence in his abilities as an actor.

“He’s fantastic. He’s got a lot more charisma in a little finger than most people have in their entire body,” Joe Russo said in an interview with RadioTimes.com. “We’d see him in anything, we’d see him reading the phone book!”

“He’s a very skilled performer, and he has such charm,” added Anthony Russo.

Although Page has been working as an actor for more than a decade, it was his role of Duke Hastings in ‘Los Bridgertons’ which made him jump to international fame. ‘The invisible agent’ has been his most recent project, although we will soon be able to see him in the film by ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ alongside Chris Pine.