Who is David Grann, Hollywood’s favorite writer

It has happened again. David Grann has not yet published his latest book and they have already bought the rights for a film adaptation. The Wagnerwhich will be published in April 2023!, will be the next film by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio after Killers of the Flower Moon which, guess what, is also an adaptation of a book by David Grann.

Z, the lost city Random House Literature €17.95

With this there are already five of his books that have (or will have) a translation to the big screen. Five out of five: full. Since the first book of his-Z. The lost city- became a national bestseller in 2009 and was made into a film by James Gray, David Grann has become one of the most powerful writers in Hollywood. Along with JK Rowling, along with Stephen King’s books, along with George RR Martin, Dan Brown, Neil Gaiman, Gillian Flynn or Dennis Lehane. And yet Grann is not as well known in our country as the rest of the authors on this list.

Grann doesn’t write successful adult fantasy sagas, historical novels with viral mysteries, or addictive crime novels. For a time he wanted to be a novelist, but ended up dedicating himself to journalism and non-fiction. With overwhelming success.

After the adaptation of Z. The lost city, David Lowery took to the cinema with Robert Redford one of Grann’s articles collected in the book The Old Man and the Gun and Other True Crime Stories. Shortly after, Apple TV found in his works material for its prestigious productions, buying the rights to the moon killerswhich Scorsese has already shot, and The White Darkness (his only book not translated into Spanish), which will be a series led by the showrunner of PachinkoSoo Hugh, with Tom Hiddleston as the protagonist, to which is now added the adaptation of The Wagner also for Apple TV.

The old man and the gun Random House Literature €14.15

A brief look at the names associated with adaptations of Grann’s books gives us a clear picture of what his books have to offer. James Gray, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lowery and Robert Redford… They are all names linked to New Hollywood and its continuity in our days, heavy names, usual at the Oscar galas, the most renowned in the industry. Let me think, only Dennis Lehane has achieved such a place drawing the attention of Clint Eastwood, Ben Affleck and, again, Scorsese.

What do you find most unique about Hollywood in David Grann’s books? One of them investigates the odyssey of the explorer Percy Fawcett in the Amazon, where he disappeared with his son looking for the lost City of Z (Grann provided new information about his death and the possibility that Z had really existed); another investigates the true story of an old man and a gun, a bank robber who escaped 18 times and carried out his last robbery at the age of 80; and another retrieves the investigation of the historic murders of the Osage Indian tribe in the 1920s after oil was found in the areaone of the first cases of the newly founded FBI that was ended up by J. Edgar Hoover himself.

the moon killers Random House Literature €19.85

Between the two books not translated into Spanish we have a work dedicated to the adventures of British explorer Henry Worsley and a trial at the British Admiralty. Scorsese’s next film will take place in 1740, when -as he will narrate The Wager- A decrepit ship arrived off the coast of Brazil with the 30 survivors of the naval chase between a British ship and another from the Spanish navy; but six months later three other survivors appear in Chile who accuse those of the other boat of having mutinied.

They are stories for movies based on real events, adventure and intrigue and mystery books, always set in fascinating moments in the past, with characters bigger than life, as they say in Hollywood. Stories about obsessive searches that reveal the exciting traits of a character and the history of the United States or the origins of the American continent under British influence. And they are also excellently documented books, which provide the basis for the story, the characters and the setting for a writer and director to appropriate in their own way as fiction.

Antiheroes, the American past, stories of an obsession as the apocalypse now either Taxi driver, adventures and crimes. Yes, it’s what made us love movies in the past. It’s what Hollywood needs.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io