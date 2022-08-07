When is the movie Sing 2 released and on what stream? On what stream can I watch Sing 2?

The second part of the animated film will come to streaming

The Sing 2 animated movie hit theaters on December 22, 2021 and this time we will have it available on the streaming platform.

In this second installment we will see the ever-optimistic koala Buster Moon and his stellar cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most fabulous and brilliant performance to date…in the entertainment capital of the world. There’s only one snag: they must first persuade rock’s biggest and loneliest star – played by Bono, who is making his animated film debut – to join them.

In this way Buster (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) and its singers have managed to make the New Moon theater the local hot spot, but the resourceful koala wants something else: to premiere an innovative show at the Crystal Tower theater in glamorous Redshore City.

However, since they have no contacts in the entertainment world, Buster and his artists, the overwhelmed mother Rosita the pig (the Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon), the rock porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), the honored gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, the ineffable porcine provocateur Gunther (Nick Kroll) they will have to sneak into the offices of the world famous company Crystal Entertainment, run by a ruthless tycoon, the wolf Jimmy Crystal (voiced by Emmy Award-winning Bobby Cannavale).

When is the movie Sing 2 released and on what stream?

The film will arrive this August 12 on the HBO Max platform