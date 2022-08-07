When is the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ spin-off released? – The financial

“I am Groot, ¿I am Groot?, I am Groot!”: the same phrase repeated with different intonation in the voice of actor Vin Diesel, who plays the cute little anthropomorphic tree, returns to the screen this month with the series premiere I am Groot, one of the most anticipated for Disney Plus, is the first ‘spin off of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The offer of series and movies from Marvel Studios continues to grow non-stop and this month several of the expected productions that had been announced more than a year ago.

I am Groot is one of the Marvel Studios series and thanks to the announcements of the San Diego Comic-Con it is known that we will see the protagonist of the production again in the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

What will ‘I am Groot’ be about?

The series follows in the footsteps of flora colossus which had its first appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) whose voice was performed by Vin Diesel.

At the end of the first film of the group of space superheroes, the great alien tree, Groot, loses his life saving his friends; however, he manages to be reborn into a younger version of himself: Baby Groot.

The ‘I am Groot’ series will be a prequel to the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. (Photo: Instagram / @guardiansofthegalaxy)

The series unfolds before the third installment of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and focuses on a series of shorts that narrate what Baby Groot’s life was like back then.

Not much is known about what kind of adventures Groot will have, but it is known that he will visit the ‘planet X’ where his species originates.

All episodes of the mini series will feature a photo realistic animation like the one used in the movies Guardians of the Galaxy.

The series is written and directed by animator Kirsten Lepore and at the moment it is only known that Vin Diesel will return to reprise his role as the anthropomorphic tree. It is still unknown if we will see more characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who is ‘Groot’?

The last time we saw the character on the big screen was his brief participation in the film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Groot is a character who had his first appearance in Marvel comics in the year 1960; however, before being introduced as a superhero, he was a monstrous villain that terrorized planet earth.

Until the year of 2013 he begins to have his appearances in the comics of the Guardians of the Galaxy and is shown in tandem with his loyal sidekick Rocket Racoon; who in the films is played by Bradley Cooper.

The character of Groot had his first appearance in Marvel comics in 1960. (Photo: Instagram / @guardiansofthegalaxy)

Among the powers that the creature possesses, the fact that it can stretch any of its limbs and even shoot sharp branches that sometimes turn out to be its fingers stands out.

Where to see ‘I am Groot’?

The mini series will be available this August 10 on the platform of streaming of Disney Plus and will have five shorts that will show what the life of the little talking tree was like before the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2019).