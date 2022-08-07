When does Thor: Love and Thunder premiere on Disney Plus? What is the movie Thor: Love and Thunder about?

On July 7, the fourth installment of the Thor saga hit theaters in the country.

This time we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of thunder on a journey unlike anything he has faced in the past: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by an assassin from across the galaxy known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat. To deal with this situation, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty One. Thor.

Together they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast is composed of:

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, gaining prominence, the return of Natalie Portman, Christian Bale as the film’s main villain, Russell Crowe, who carelessly revealed that he will play Zeus, has also been one of the new additions to the cast that It will also feature the return of Jaimie Alexander as Sif.

When does Thor: Love and Thunder movie premiere on Disney Plus?

The fourth film of the God of Thunder will be available on the platform of Disney Plus in the fourth week of August.