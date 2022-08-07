WhatsApp invisible mode, listen to audios on Android or iOS

If you are one of those who values ​​your privacy, and you already have all the hacks and updates on WhatsAppsomething that is very difficult to avoid is that they realize that you have already heard the audios that have been sent to you in a chat or group on the platform, but there are certain tricks to listen to them either using an Android or iOS device.

If this is your case and you don’t want them to realize when you’ve heard the audio they sent you, there are several tricks, where you don’t need to download external apps to do it, you just need a few extra steps before opening the voice note and the hated blue popcorn appears . Here we tell you how to do it if you have an iOS device.

We also recommend you read: WhatsApp Web, activate the translator and send messages in another language

Invisible mode so they don’t notice when you listen to the audios

Perhaps you already have the option activated so that the famous blue popcorn does not appear when you listen to the audios individually, but this does not apply to WhatsApp groups, if you do not want your aunt, cousin or co-worker to realize that you already you heard your note from you, here we tell you how.

Forwarding it to a chat you have with your number, if you haven’t already, just save your phone number and find yourself in the contact list. So when you receive the audio in the family or work group that you don’t want them to realize you opened, you just have to choose the forward option and choose your contact.

Saving it as a file: Something similar to the previous option, it is about saving or downloading it in the Drive application and then listening to it.

Send it to your email: this option, like the previous one, allows you to send it to another application or email and listen to it there without being noticed.

Finally, the myth that if you put your device in airplane mode and listen to the audio, it does not work because when you activate your data again, the blue checkmarks will appear.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.