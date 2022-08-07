WhatsApp Fouad iOS v9.35: download and news

has been launched WhatsApp Fouad iOS v9.5 download, the latest update to this alternative to the official app. The novelties are numerous, since it is in full development, and it works hard to become an option that surpasses the official WhatsApp.

The new WhatsApp Fouad iOS is part of the so-called WhatsApp mods, variants of the application where external developers add many functions that are missing from the original. The strong point of Fouad iOS is a visual theme very similar to WhatsApp for iPhoneapart from many other extras.

The new v9.35 includes chat filterswhich allow us to search for conversations of groups, contacts, unknown or with unread messages. They are not the same filters as the official version, and they can be very useful, although to activate them you have to press and hold on the lower “Chats” icon, which is somewhat unintuitive:

Another novelty is hide chat header, pressing and holding the thumbnail, so that the photo and name of the group or chat are not visible. A recommended use is to take screenshots while better respecting privacy, although it is a somewhat strange function:

They also allow us to choose a custom emoji to put a reaction when double tapping a messagesomething that also recently reached rivals like WhatsApp Aero and GBWhatsApp.

Furthermore, there have been numerous tweaks, corrections and additions in WhatsApp Fouad iOS v9.35, as it is a project that is currently advancing very quickly to gain a foothold in the world of mods.

Since the WhatsApp Plus updates have come back from the hand of a new developer, after the accusations that the previous team incorporated malware, the competition between the different mods is very high.

WhatsApp Fouad iOS offers us the special features of the unofficial versions, including greatly improved privacy and the ability to bypass many limits, and incorporates them into a careful design.

The download of WhatsApp Fouad iOS v9.35 will allow us to have an interface similar to iPhone and many additional capabilities, and little by little the application gains stability. Although it is still lacking to be as mature as other alternatives, its careful design makes it one of the alternatives to follow closely.

