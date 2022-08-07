What’s behind the split between JLo and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck have they already broken up? This is the rumor that bounces on social media after the statements of a Hollywood insider who talks about the separation between the two. The most glamorous couple of the moment, who got married just a few weeks ago, is there for everyone to see for the dynamics that have accompanied the love life of individuals over the last ten years. They broke up and recovered, only to move away for many years but in the end they realized they were made for each other. In great secrecy they got married, then flew to Europe for a romantic honeymoon in Paris and, in the meantime, JLo attended an event in Capri, where she performed for charity.
Possible that the two are already left? No, things aren’t exactly like that. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone else about the demands that come with doing what they do.“, the insider explained to the American media. A very coherent and correct reasoning, so much so that Jennifer Lopez stayed a few more days in Paris while Ben Affleck had to return to America to work on a new project. Nothing shocking, therefore. , and no divorce on the horizon for the couple, simply the two have temporarily separated for work reasons.
The same insider also explained that the two, like many other couples, “they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart they earn more“. The separation of JLo and Ben Affleck, therefore, should be understood only in a physical and not sentimental sense and it is however a momentary situation that will surely see the two reunite soon. Having both had careers underway that requires some commitment, they talked about their situation and agreed that parting for short periods isn’t all that bad. “They fully understand that there will be times when they can’t always be together“, explains the insider. However, in moments when they are separated,” they always talk, send messages, use Facetime and record videos at work. “No alarm, therefore, for the two: fans can still sleep dreams rest assured.