What’s behind the split between JLo and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck have they already broken up? This is the rumor that bounces on social media after the statements of a Hollywood insider who talks about the separation between the two. The most glamorous couple of the moment, who got married just a few weeks ago, is there for everyone to see for the dynamics that have accompanied the love life of individuals over the last ten years. They broke up and recovered, only to move away for many years but in the end they realized they were made for each other. In great secrecy they got married, then flew to Europe for a romantic honeymoon in Paris and, in the meantime, JLo attended an event in Capri, where she performed for charity.

Possible that the two are already left? No, things aren’t exactly like that. “ The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone else about the demands that come with doing what they do. “, the insider explained to the American media. A very coherent and correct reasoning, so much so that Jennifer Lopez stayed a few more days in Paris while Ben Affleck had to return to America to work on a new project. Nothing shocking, therefore. , and no divorce on the horizon for the couple, simply the two have temporarily separated for work reasons.