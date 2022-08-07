What we know about the possible wedding of Kylie Jenner and her very expensive gift table

Rumors about the possible wedding of Kylie Jenner started when a user found and filtered a gift table record that had gifts with quite high prices. That list was titled, “Mother Goose and Cactus Jack”Let’s remember “Mother Goose” is Stormi’s nickname for her mom and “Cactus Jack’s” is Travis Scott’s record label.

This gift table has date for December 10 this year and this one featured objects like: a $36,000 Daum Crystal sculpture or a $130,000 sterling silver seafood centerpiece, among many other luxuries.

To increase gossip, the Thursday July 21, Kylie went to a restaurant in Santa Monicaaccompanied by her sisters and some friends, and as if that were not enough, in the photo you can see that they all wear black except Kylie, who wears a white dress.

After all these tests, Kylie and Travis have not said anything about it, and even a source close to a newspaper told them that It hadn’t been a bachelorette party but more of a “girls’ night out.”but we believe that after so much, it is now yes it is the good one!

Since 2017, Kylie and Travis have been dating on and off and have two children: four-year-old Stormi and five-month-old Wolf.