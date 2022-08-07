What to watch today on TV? Sunday, August 7, 2022 | TV

9.00 / ATRESplayer PREMIUM

New episode of ‘You are here’

ATRESplayer PREMIUM premieres a new episode, the third, of You are here, format in which Wyoming and David Trueba analyze the Spain of today and yesterday under the unique gaze of the comedian and presenter of The intermediate. It is this installment, entitled Humor, El Gran Wyoming has been making Spaniards laugh for more than 30 years. But how did it all start? What makes him laugh? Together with the director and novelist David Trueba, Wyoming will reveal the keys to humor and will travel to a place where comedy arises by itself: Zahara de los Atunes.

15.00 / Movistar Comedy

‘Crazy Police Academy’

Police Academy. United States, 1984 (92 minutes). Director: Hugh Wilson. Cast: Steve Guttenberg, Bubba Smith, Kim Cattrall.

First installment of the well-known series of crazy academies that proliferated in North American cinema of the eighties-nineties. Veteran instructors and rookie cadets engage in a thousand and one adventures in this wild comedy that has been pretty undervalued due to its unbelievable sequels.

15.35 / Neox

‘Rocky’

United States, 1976 (114 minutes). Director: John G. Avildsen. Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers.

After several years going around numerous Hollywood production companies that did not trust this script, Sylvester Stallone released this film, which shows the story of Rocky Balboa, a humble boxer who came, in this first installment, to fight for the world championship . Oddly enough, this film got the oscars for the best film and direction.

15.45 / Four

‘Six days and seven nights’

Six Days, Seven Nights. United States, 1998 (98 minutes). Director: Ivan Reitman. Cast: Harrison Ford, Anne Heche, David Schwimmer.

Once again, Ivan Reitman has sided with commercial success in this romantic comedy, which exploits the chemistry of its leading couple, Harrison Ford and Anne Heche. The jungle adventure between a retired pilot and a young magazine editor who seems to have it all in life forms the basis of this pleasant comedy.

16.49 / Movistar Action

‘way down’

Spain, 2021 (118 minutes). Director: Jaume Balaguero. Cast: Freddie Highmore, Liam Cunningham, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Luis Tosar.

A modern pirate, the treasure hidden by the corsair Francis Drake, the impregnable vault of the Bank of Spain and the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa are the four points on which the plot of this filmed intrigue revolves, with its usual way of see the cinema, by Jaume Balagueró. And he does it with an international cast (in which the Spaniards José Coronado, Luis Tosar and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba work perfectly) and a more than interesting technical deployment. Winner of the Goya 2022 for the best special effects

17.38 / TCM

‘Meetings of the Third Kind’

Close Encounters of the Third Kind. United States, 1977 (126 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Richard Dreyfuss, Francois Truffaut, Teri Garr.

A true masterpiece (winner of the Oscar for best photography and candidate in seven other categories) with which a Steven Spielberg ahead of his time marked a before and after in science fiction cinema. The great music of John Williams and the unforgettable contribution of François Truffaut do the rest in this explosion of extraterrestrial imagination that counted, after considering names such as Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman or Jack Nicholson, with the leading role of an effective Richard Dreyfuss.

18.00 / Movistar LaLiga and DZAN

Friendly, Atlético de Madrid-Juventus

After the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip in recent hours and the threat of a possible bombing of Tel Aviv, Turin will be the scene of the friendly that Atlético de Madrid and Juventus will play tonight behind closed doors. This match will be Cholo Simeone’s last test before facing Getafe on August 15 in the LaLiga premiere. The colchoneros come from obtaining victory in the Ramón de Carranza tournament by defeating Cádiz 1-4 in a good match.

18.10 / Paramount Channel

‘Two Hanged in Chicago’

Just visiting. United States-France, 2001. Director: Jean-Marie Poiré. Cast: Jean Reno, Christian Clavier, Christina Applegate.

American remake of the French hit Visitors weren’t born yesterday and its sequel, The Visitors Return Through the Time Tunnel. Now the two protagonists, Jean Reno and Christian Clavier, find themselves lost in present-day Chicago, having been transported there from the 12th century. Sun being nothing to write home about manages to amuse.

20.51 / COSMO

‘The Golden boy’

The golden child. United States, 1986 (89 minutes). Director: Michael Richie. Cast: Eddie Murphy, Charlotte Lewis.

A young man who seems to have magical powers is kidnapped by a gang of thugs in this insufferable comedy shot to extol the supposed comedic skills of its well-known protagonist. Some surprising and funny scenes (specifically one) in a nonsense that wastes gold in its title and lead in the result.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘mystic river’

United States, 2003 (137 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon, Marcia Gay Harden.

The lives of three friends (roles played perfectly by a trio of stars: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins and Kevin Bacon), marked by a traumatic event that occurred in their childhood, cross paths again 25 years later in this outstanding film, directed with his usual quality by Clint Eastwood. A haunting tale of friendship, family, and security whose screenplay, co-written by Eastwood himself and Brian Helgeland, adapts Dennis Lehane’s intense original novel.

21.30 / Four

Special ‘High tension’

Today’s edition features four contestants, already known to the public for their participation in some of the most famous television contests over the years: Óscar Díaz, Susana García Zapatero, María Hernanz and Josué Cuadros Olmedo, the winner of largest pot given in the history of High voltage.

22.00 / Divinity

‘Chicago Fire’, action and personal stories

Rescue operations, heroic acts, impossible situations and extreme danger. Divinity premieres chicago fire, series produced by the winner of several Emmy awards Dick Wolf and that shows in the daily life of the rescue team and the paramedics of the 51 fire station in Chicago. Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Lauren German, Monica Raymund, Charlie Barnett and David Eigenberg star in the first season of this convulsive fiction that starts tonight when a fire kills one of the team members while trying to free a victim trapped in an attic. Matthew Casey, in charge of the truck, tries to face the tragedy and ends up having a harsh exchange of accusations about what happened with Kelly Severide, a member of the Rescue Team. Meanwhile, Casey’s classmates are unaware that he is separating from Hallie, his partner.

22.00 / Antenna 3

New installment of ‘Unfaithful’

YUSUF CANOZ

This Sunday, in Unfaithful, the police hold Asya at the airport for medical negligence. Volkan suspects that Gönul is behind all this, so Asya and Aras investigate what has happened until they find out. Meanwhile, Selçuk is pressured to marry Ceran. Also, Ali proposes to Ipek. Gönul finds out about this and blackmails Ipek into making Asya stay in Tekirdağ. Aras and Asya argue over Haluk’s death, because he saw how he clutched her chest and Asya doesn’t understand how she could have left him.

22.30 / FDF

‘A death funeral’

Death at a funeral. UK, 2007 (90 minutes). Director: Frank Oz. Cast: Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, Alan Tudyk.

Smart and cute comedy by a Frank Oz that recovers the smart humor and spirit of the old British production company Ealing (The Man in the White Suit). The action takes place at the funeral of an apparently exemplary family man. The strangest characters will pass through there in a coming and going of crazy situations.

23.55 / Movistar Premieres

‘Those who wish for my death’

Those who wish me dead. United States, 2021 (100 minutes). Director: Taylor Sheridan. Cast: Angelina Jolie, Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult.

Supported by its own script co-written with Charles Leavitt and Michael Koryta, author of the homonymous book in which this story is told, Taylor Sheridan (responsible for the series Yellowstone) mounts an intense intrigue of various survivals starring, in a very correct work by Angelina Jolie. He now gets into the skin of a forest fire tower watchman who is blamed for some deaths that occurred long ago. Now, during one of her guards, she runs into a twelve-year-old boy who is fleeing from some assassins and whom she will try to help. It can be conventional at times, but entertainment is guaranteed.

1.16 / COSMO

‘A very distant horizon’

Far and away. United States, 1992 (134 minutes). Director: Ron Howard. Cast: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman.

A blockbuster film at the service of the Kidman-Cruise couple directed by Ron Howard, who traveled to Ireland and Montana to shoot a soft story, aesthetically correct, but failed in almost all of its pretensions. Class love affairs and personal revenge for an entertaining drama ideal for those fans of the popular actor.

2.00 / Movistar Drama

‘In a world of men’

Charming the hearts of men. United States, 2020 (107 minutes). Director: SE DeRose. Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Sean Astin.

For her writing and directing debut, SE DeRose was inspired by the true events that led to women’s rights being included in the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964, to direct this correct romantic drama starring the very believable Anna Friel and Kelsey Grammer.

