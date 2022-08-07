What premieres on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video in the week of August 8 to 14

In two days a new week will begin and, with it, new releases arrive at streaming platforms. In this sense, of August 8 to 14, subscription services will add new series and movies to their catalogues. The third season of locke&key, the miniseries By Mandate of Heaven starring Andrew Garfield and I am Groot from Marvel Studios are just some of the proposals that can be enjoyed soon. Take a look at what comes next. Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Star+, Disney+ and StarzPlay so you don’t miss out on anything.

+ Premieres on Netflix this week

– Locke & Key (Season 3) | Series

Release date: August 10

Plot: In the final chapter of the series, the Locke family discovers more magic as they face a demonic rival who wants the keys at all costs.

– Me, Never (Season 3) | Series

Release date: August 12

Plot: Devi and her friends have finally stopped being single. But they’re about to learn that relationships involve a lot of self-discovery…and drama.

– Day shift | Movie

Release date: August 12

Plot: A vampire hunter has a week to raise the money to pay for his daughter’s education and braces. Making a living could kill him.

+ Premieres on Prime Video this week

– News of a kidnapping | Series

Release date: August 12

Plot: Series inspired by real events and the homonymous book by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez. The story follows the ordeal of a small group of people (Diana Turbay, Maruja Pachón, Marina Montoya and Beatriz Villamizar), who were kidnapped in the 1990s by Colombian drug traffickers. The story recounts the extraordinary efforts by their loved ones, Alberto Villamizar and Nydia Quintero, to free them.

– A League of Their Own | Series

Release date: August 12

Plot: This series is based on the popular movie of the same name, starring Tom Hanks in 1992. The comedy series is about the American women’s professional baseball league during World War II. The series evokes the light-hearted, youthful spirit of Penny Marshall’s original feature film, while expanding its horizons to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.

– All for Lucy (Season 2) | Series

Release date: August 12

Plot: The second season of this comedy and romance series arrives sooner than you expected. The story follows Lucy and Ricky, who are the perfect imperfect couple. Ricky wants to get married. Lucy is not ready for that commitment. Moving in together is the middle ground they find. The clash of their worlds is a test that will make them discover that where there is love there is laughter.

– The Crazy Addams 2 | Movie

Release date: August 12

Plot: Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back, in an animated version. In this second film, we find Morticia and Homer distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “screen time.” To regain their bond, they decide to take Merlina, Pericles, Uncle Lucas, and the rest on a ride in a haunted RV. The holidays will not go exactly as expected.

– The secret life of your pets | Movie

Release date: August 14

Plot: In a Manhattan high-rise, Max’s life as a favorite pet is turned upside down when his owner brings home a new pet: neglected mongrel Duke. However, the two must put their fights aside when they learn that a lovable white bunny is forming an army of lost pets determined to get revenge.

+ Premieres on HBO Max this week

– Hard Knocks ’22: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions | Series

Release date: August 9

Plot: Hard Knocks is a reality sports documentary produced by the NFL and HBO. Each season, the show follows an NFL team through training camp in preparation for the upcoming season.

– Misfits | Series

Release date: August 13

Plot: A group of young criminals on community service are struck by lightning during a storm and gain superpowers.

– ThePrincess | Documentary film

Release date: August 13

Plot: An intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana. It examines the overwhelming adoration and intense scrutiny she faced from the media and the public as a member of the royal family.

+ Premieres on Star+ this week

– By command of heaven | Miniseries

Release date: August 10

Plot: Inspired by Jon Krakauer’s best-selling book of the same name, it revolves around the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her young daughter in a quaint suburb of Salt Lake Valley, Utah, in 1984. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates the events that occurred within the Lafferty family, he begins to uncover hidden truths about the origins of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the violent consequences of dogmatic and uncompromising faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, discovers will lead him to question his own faith.

– Abbott Elementary | Series

Release date: August 10

Plot: Workplace comedy that follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers and a slightly deaf principal as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the difficulties they face, they are determined to help their students succeed in the future, and even though these amazing public servants are few in number and have limited budgets, they love what they do.

– It wasn’t my fault: Colombia | Series

Release date: August 10

Plot: It presents a collection of unitary stories based on real cases of gender violence, intertwined throughout the series by an intriguing narrative. In an era marked by female empowerment, and through a real and relevant theme approached in a tone of social denunciation, it narrates a different case in each single episode, while presenting a central story that acts as a common thread and revolves around Ángela Iregui (Mar), a determined and audacious lawyer who finds herself involved in different ways in the cases.

+ Premieres on Disney+ this week

– I am Groot | Series

Release date: August 10

Plot: Can’t protect the galaxy from this mischievous little guy! Baby Groot arrives with his own series, exploring his glory days as he grew up and got into trouble among the stars. Vin Diesel, who is the voice of Groot in the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise, is the voice of Baby Groot. The script and direction is in charge of Kirsten Lepore and the executive production of Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and James Gunn.

– Legends, from Marvel Studios (New episodes) | Series

Release date: August 10

Plot: As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to expand, Legends of Marvel Studios celebrates and codifies all past events in this universe. This series provides a look back at the heroes, villains, and epic moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories to come. Each dynamic segment connects directly to upcoming series premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for future events.

+ Premieres on StarzPlay this week

– Power Book III: Raising Kanan | Series

Release date: August 14

Plot: Entering the second season, Raquel Thomas has taken control of the city’s drug trade, but her son escapes her. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future in the family business, and due to Detective Howard’s persistent secrecy, he is even more unsure of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile mob territory. Lou-Lou has other plans revolving around his failing record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side business get in the way of his expansion. Though Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he fights to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father he never was. The ties that bind this family together are unraveling, but Raq will stop at nothing to keep them together.

– Evil By Design | Series

Release date: August 12

Plot: For more than 40 years, fashion executive Peter Nygård is alleged to have preyed on women in Canada, the United States and the Bahamas. Today, the suspected list of survivors numbers in the thousands. Charged by Canadian and US law enforcement, Nygård uses every weapon he can to keep his alleged victims silent. Through exclusive interviews, rare archives, and never-before-seen footage, this 3-part premium documentary series traces how and why the witnesses finally came together to build a case against Nygård.