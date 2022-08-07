What movies and series has Warner Bros canceled and why

One of the eliminated films was “The Witches” by Robert Zemeckis | hbo max

Since the merger of Warner Bros DiscoveryHBO Max has been secretly deleting content, including several big Warner Bros. movies that were exclusive to the streaming platform, which indicates that it seems that changes are coming, as six Warner movies exclusive to HBO Max have been downloaded in total , under the title MaxOriginals.

Among the eliminated films is ”Las Brujas”, the new version directed by Robert Zemeckis premiered in 2020, with a great cast of actresses such as Anne Hathaway, octavia spencer, Stanley Tucci Y Chris Rock. Others of the eliminated films are ”Pickled in time”, ”Homebound”, ”Dreams of Mars”, ”Superintelligence” and ”The kings of Baltimore”.

The most curious thing is that these films were cataloged at the time as HBO Max Originals, that is, original films from the platform that could only be seen on that streaming service. Some users highlighted that the elimination of these productions has to do with the same tax deduction mechanisms, which seems to be an effort to reduce costs.

In addition to the removal of content, Warner Bros. decided to cancel ”batgirl”, a film that was scheduled to premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Another of the canceled productions was the remake of ”House Party”, which was removed from the release schedule of the streaming platform, so it is still unknown if the film will ever see the light of day.

While streaming platforms are constantly adding and removing content from their catalog, HBO Max has previously reported on what comes in and out of its service, though this time it was omitted. WarnerMedia and Discovery have struck a $43 billion deal to join forces against the streaming battle, so this could just be the start of changes for HBO Max.

At the moment the directors and representatives of Warner Bros. Discovery have not given statements about the eliminations of HBO Max movies, although it is known that the merger has a huge debt of 43 million dollars through the agreement with Warner Media, so The company is looking at various strategies to save costs.