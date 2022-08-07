What it has cost this model to be like Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is the fashion icon and has the life and body that some women dream of, who are capable of doing anything to look like Kris Jenner’s daughter. This is the case of a Brazilian model, which has cost her more than 500 thousand euros and some 40 surgeries, to change her body to be like the millionaire businesswoman who owns SKIMS. Jennifer Pamplona, ​​went viral on social networks after undergoing a number of surgeries to look like the celebrity, but not only did she spend money and time, but she has also lost her health, in her vanity for having the body of the ex of Kanye West.

“I started my plastic surgeries when I was 17 years old, when I got my first silicone. I realized that everyone was calling me Kardashian, the media started calling me Kim Kardashian. Then I said: ‘Well, they want to call me Kardashian ok , perfect, it’s the way to be famous’ and I started to get into the character,” explained the 29-year-old model in a recent interview.

The Brazilian went through the operating room several times to try to look like the millionaire businesswoman. Jennifer Pamplona spent more than 500 thousand euros in some 40 surgeries. Her transformation quickly helped her gain international attention, she became famous and reached more than 1 million Instagram followers. yesHowever, now she is sorry and will have to pay at least 100,000 euros to reverse some of the surgical procedures that she previously underwent and that she feels have deformed her body.





“I saw on the computer beforehand what I would look like and it was like I was having a rebirth. I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift and a nose job all at once. I went into the operating room as one person and came out as another,” said the model. His first surgical intervention was in 2010, when he was just 17 years old. Since then she has had three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections, to get Kim Kardashian’s famous butt and waist. “I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I was not happy, I put fillers on my face as if I were in the supermarket (…) It was an addiction and I entered a cycle of surgery equal to fame and money, I just lost control everything. I went through a lot of difficult times,” said Jennifer Pamplona.

“I was happy, but now I just want to be recognized as I really am. I looked in the mirror and people called me Kardashian and it started to get annoying. I had worked and studied, I was an entrepreneur. I did all these things and I had all these achievements in my personal life, but they only recognized me for looking like one of the Kardashian sisters,” said the Brazilian model who was diagnosed with body dysmorphia and now wants to return to her real appearance.