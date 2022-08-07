What happened to Claire Danes, protagonist of Romeo + Juliet and Homeland?

Some will recognize the lead actress of Homeland for all the years she played Carrie Mathison, the central character on the Fox 21 Television Studios and Showtime spy series. This production tells the story of a CIA agent with bipolar disorder who becomes convinced that she has been “turned” by the enemy and poses a threat to the United States. The plot of the series grows from this premise, along with Mathison’s ongoing undercover work leading the story across 8 seasons and 96 episodes that aired from 2011 to 2020.

However, Claire Danes is much more than Homeland. With several acclaimed performances, numerous awards and all kinds of recognition, the actress born in New York on April 12, 1979, with the name of Claire Catherine Danes, has many great works on her resume, which not only covers the screen but also the theater, with roles in productions where she has shared with personalities from the same medium who achieved greater fame than her, although not the awards for their roles in film and television.

She has never really been inactive, but in recent years she has kept herself quite busy in television productions, while in the cinema she has not appeared much lately. In that medium, her last roles date from 2017 and 2018, where she was in Brigsby Bear- 80% and AA Kid Like Jake, respectively. On the other hand, on the small screen, it not only has his iconic career in Homelandbut currently has several projects in broadcast and others that will be released soon.

Claire Danes began to gain recognition when she participated in the youth drama My So-Called Life from 1994, where she played Angela Chase, a 15-year-old high school student living in the fictional Pittsburgh suburb of Three Rivers with her parents and sister. Each episode, which is usually narrated by Angela, follows her trials and tribulations as she deals with friends, parents, kids, and school.

While other productions touch on topics such as child abuse, teenage alcoholism and homophobia in episodes as “specials”, My So-Called Life He did it regularly, as part of the usual narrative, and for this reason, instead of being a light story, he portrayed problems in adolescents during the 90s. Jared Leto also participated in this series, although Danes had a greater role.

The role of Angela Chase earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress and an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Her film debut came in that same year, that is, 1994, in the movie Little Women- 90% played Elizabeth “Beth” March, the family pianist, who contracted a disease that weakened her heart and died at the age of 18. In this adaptation of the literary classic we find an outstanding cast in which, in addition to Danes, there were Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Bale. Other films in which she acted in that year and in the next ones were Home for the Holidays- 63%, The Power of Justice – 82% and Les Miserables from 1997. That year he was also in charge of lending his voice in the English dubbing of Princess Mononoke – 92%, a Studio Ghibli production where she played San, the young woman who was raised by wolves and feels hatred for humans but finally cares for Ashitaka, another of the main characters.

A year earlier, he starred in the modern adaptation Romeo + Juliet – 72% with Leonardo DiCaprio. The participation of both in the film is remembered by all the rumors of her behind the scenes, since several reports indicated that she, then a 17-year-old girl, and the actor, who was 21, had a “problematic” relationship. . Various media claimed that DiCaprio was too “joking” on the film set while Danes was not comfortable with his behavior. Her fame for making excessive jokes is not new, but not everyone is happy about it and it is understandable that the actress does not want to know about him for that way of being in the workplace.

Shortly after filming this movie, Danes and DiCaprio received offers to star in Titanic – 88%. Thus, she was the project’s favorite candidate to play the role of Rose, which ended up in the hands of Kate Winslet when she turned it down. The protagonists in this film turned both actors into movie stars, and they maintain that status to this day. The story could have been very different for Claire Danes if she accepted the role for her, but she preferred to say no to avoid working with DiCaprio again after his bad experience on the film set.

The truth is that he did not want the fame that would have given him titanica, since since its announcement it was a project that had all the attention of Hollywood on it. Before the actors were cast, there was already talk that the movie was going to be a hit either way, no matter who exactly carries the weight on their shoulders. In that sense, he was not wrong, and perhaps that is why he feels very comfortable where he is now since he does not regret it at all.

This commented to Variety on one occasion:

I remember after that movie came out, and DiCaprio just went into another stratosphere. I went to the premiere of The Man in the Iron Mask (DiCaprio’s first release after Titanic), and when he walked into the room, everyone in the room went in his direction. Everyone in the room went to him. He was a bit scary. I think I may have sensed that he was courting that. And I just couldn’t do it. I didn’t want it.

Between 1998 and 2000, Danes attended Yale University but dropped out to pursue acting again. She was in productions off and on Broadway, while in 2002 she was part of the cast of Las Horas- 81%, in which she played Julia Vaughan. She won her second Golden Globe in 2010, in the category for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Temple Grandinthanks to which he also received his first Emmy in the same category.

His performance in Homeland It is one of the most remembered, and also one of the best of his career. For her work in this series, she won two Emmys for Best Actress in a drama series in the 2012 and 2013 editions, while she won another pair of Golden Globes in 2011 and 2012 for the same series, in the equivalent category. . In addition, she received three other Emmy nominations for playing the same character.

Currently, she can be seen at The Essex Serpent – 82%, where it has a leading role. will soon premiere Fleishman Is In Trouble, a very promising television adaptation. He hasn’t been back to the movies since 2018, but we don’t think it’s long before he finds some time and jumps back onto the big screen.

