What Alex Rodríguez said before Jennifer Lopez’s wedding with Affleck

Alex Rodríguez answers what he thinks of Jennifer Lopez in an interview 0:50

(CNN) –– It seems that Alex Rodríguez does not hold any hard feelings for his separation with Jennifer Lopez.

Days before Lopez married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, Rodriguez’s episode of the Martha Stewart podcast aired.

The former baseball player was asked about his past relationship with Lopez, with whom he was engaged for two years, until they separated in April 2021.

Rodríguez said he has no regrets, adding that “we had a great time.”

“More importantly, we have always put children at the center of everything we do,” he said. “Here’s what I’m going to tell you about Jennifer and what I told some of my colleagues here the other day: She’s the most talented human being I’ve ever met. [la] most dedicated worker. And I think she’s the best performer, live performer in the world, that she’s alive,” she added.

When they were together, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were often seen in the company of their children from previous relationships.

As for his life after Lopez, Rodriguez said he “has never been healthier, happier and more grateful.”