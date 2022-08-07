We already have a release date for Oppenheimer, Nolan’s new film
Today, in a world plagued by film franchises that are repeated year after year, there are few directors in Hollywood who have the privilege of, simply by putting their name, get viewers to run to see it without noticing the genre that they play. I touched. And Christopher Nolan is one of them, whether for a war production, a strange story of time travel or space adventures in search of habitable planets.
Now they play atomic bombs
This superb director, British to say the least, has always been characterized by offering us films that explore very complex concepts in a way that is relatively easy for the general public to understand, such as time travel or dreams. With feature films like Tenet, Source, interstellar or the trilogy of The dark knight has also shown that He knows how to make spectacular films, with his own original narrative that has made him one of the most acclaimed references.
The fact is that just a few hours ago a first teaser of what will be his next project was released. Oppenheimer will narrate the life and miracles of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The trailer, although it does not reveal too much about what we can see, has the originality that it is not a closed piece and that’s it, but has been uploaded to YouTube in direct format, that is, the video is repeated once after another offering a countdown at the end that will last until the same day of the premiere.
And when will that happen? Well, take note: it will be July 21, 2023 when we can go to the cinema to check what is Christopher Nolan’s visionary interpretation of that moment in which the United States managed to detonate the first atomic bomb in history on July 16, 1945 to later drop two of them on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the month of August.
The Manhattan Project exposed
At the beginning of this official trailer we can hear the voice of the protagonist’s wife, Katherine Oppenheimer (who will be played by Emily Blunt), telling her husband, we suppose, that “the world is changing” and that it is his time. What those who were working on the Manhattan Project at that moment, in the Alamogordo desert, did not imagine, is that she was going to do it as much as to provoke one of the most unstable periods in human historywhere for the first time the capacity for destruction could reach the entire planet and all human beings.
But speaking of actors, this may be Christopher Nolan’s project with the most stars per square meter. In the role of Oppenhaimer we have Cillian Murphy, the aforementioned Emily Blunt, as well as other great performers of the moment such as Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Kenneth Brannagh or Gary Oldman. Certainly an impressive list.
This new Christopher Nolan movie will be based on the historical novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, which chronicles the life of the New York-born scientist who, despite his many reluctances, ended up completely changing the world.
And you? do you want to see Oppenheimer next year?