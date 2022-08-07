We already have a release date for Oppenheimer, Nolan’s new film

Now they play atomic bombs

This superb director, British to say the least, has always been characterized by offering us films that explore very complex concepts in a way that is relatively easy for the general public to understand, such as time travel or dreams. With feature films like Tenet, Source, interstellar or the trilogy of The dark knight has also shown that He knows how to make spectacular films, with his own original narrative that has made him one of the most acclaimed references.

The fact is that just a few hours ago a first teaser of what will be his next project was released. Oppenheimer will narrate the life and miracles of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The trailer, although it does not reveal too much about what we can see, has the originality that it is not a closed piece and that’s it, but has been uploaded to YouTube in direct format, that is, the video is repeated once after another offering a countdown at the end that will last until the same day of the premiere.

And when will that happen? Well, take note: it will be July 21, 2023 when we can go to the cinema to check what is Christopher Nolan’s visionary interpretation of that moment in which the United States managed to detonate the first atomic bomb in history on July 16, 1945 to later drop two of them on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the month of August.