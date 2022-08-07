Vigo deserves Sting

The third time was the charm and Vigo was finally able to enjoy a concert that should have been held in 2020 and was postponed twice due to the pandemic. The wait was worth it, because Sting’s performance is one of those that will be remembered forever in the Olívica City, just like that of Dire Straits 30 years ago, that of Leonard Cohen in 2009 or that of the Rolling Stones in 1998. Sting’s debt to Vigo (or rather the reverse) was not just due to COVID, but was much older. It was completely anomalous that the British musician had never performed in the largest city in Galicia. A deficiency that was remedied on Saturday.

What happened on Saturday night was also a multigenerational phenomenon like few remember. In the first rows —where this chronicler saw the concert after queuing religiously— teenagers, “boomers” and even some septuagenarians thronged. “How old is Sting?” asked two twentysomethings from Ribeira. “Seventy”, answered the journalist to his disbelief. It’s true that the Brit saves some high notes —it was noted in “If I ever lose my faith in you” —, but his vocal and physical form is enviable. And to rule out any hint of ageism, two parents coincided on stage, Sting and his right-hand man Dominic Miller, and their two respective sons, Joe Sumner —who acted as a more than worthy opening act— and Rufus Miller —second guitarist—. In the rest of the band, more young blood, especially that of the almost beardless drummer Zach Jones, who delivered despite not treasuring the trajectory and exuberant virtuosity of his illustrious predecessors in office, Josh Freese, Vinnie Colaiuta and Stewart Copeland.

The recital began with an unbeatable triad: “Message in a bottle” (1979), “Englishman in New York” (1987) and “Every little thing she does is magic” (1981), that is, the greatest solo success of Sting sandwiched by two anthems by The Police. After this insurmountable start, it was time for the presentations, in which Sting remarked that it was the first time he had played in Vigo.

Sting boasts of wanting his musicians to shine, and on this “My Songs” tour he lets his backup singer Gene Noble shine in “Shape of my heart” (1993), that ballad from the movie “El profesional (León)”, a movie an action starring Jean Reno —a French actor who not long ago shot in Vigo— and Natalie Portman. The same with Melissa Musique, whose impressive voice dazzled in “Heavy cloud, no rain” (1993). “A song about climate change, it’s not funny,” Sting pointed out, as a light drizzle fell, belying the song’s title.

Before the start of “Brand New Day” (1999), Sting joked that harmonica player Shane Sager couldn’t match Stevie Wonder’s mastery of the original version of the song. “How old you?”. “Almost 17”. Actually, Sager is close to 30, and in any case he knew how to perfectly replicate the harmonica of the Michigan genius.

Before these songs, Sting performed three songs from his fifteenth and most recent album, “The bridge” (2021), specifically the upbeat “If it’s love” (with a whistled melody); the Spanish version of “For her love” —which he had only sung before in Chiclana, Cádiz— and “Rushing water”. This was followed by “If I ever lose my faith in you” (1993), a hymn to skepticism about everything other than love: “I lost my faith in our politicians, they all seemed like game show hosts to me,” says the lyrics . The band neatly linked the end of this song with another from the same album (“Ten summoner’s tales”), “Fields of gold”, in which, lacking the bagpipes of the original —one had fantasized about Carlos Núñez jumping onstage to play it— Shane Sager’s harmonica and Rufus Miller’s baritone guitar took center stage. The song of the “Fields of Gold” was, as a snob would say, one of the “highlights” of the concert, and never better said the “lights”, because the flashlights of the mobile phones (like the lighters of before) formed a constellation of lights in the stalls and the stands, which were overflowing.

The most playful Sting and bluesy of “Heavy cloud no rain” gave way to another of The Police’s old successes, “Walking on the moon” (1979). At this point it was already clear that the sound was one of the cleanest that has been heard in a massive concert in Vigo, at the height of Dire Straits in 1992. In the final stretch, “So lonely” (1978), in the that Sting introduced a part of “No woman no cry”, by Bob Marley; “Desert rose” (1999), a song influenced by Algerian raï, and “King of pain” (1983), a great song by The Police in which the likeable Joe Sumner jumped on stage again. At 45, Sting’s burly eldest son — from his first marriage to actress Frances Tomelty — resembles a cross between his father and his friend Bruce Springsteen’s. And, to finish, of course, “Every breath you take” (1983), Sting’s song with capital letters, with those unmistakable arpeggiated ninth chords that also characterize “Message in a bottle” and “De do do do, de da da da”, something unusual in rock guitar (where the fourths, fifths and sevenths dominate) and which gives these songs a surprising and pleasant tonal sophistication at the same time. We must thank Dominic Miller who, without giving up his personal sound, largely respects the guitar style that the great Andy Summers coined in the songs of The Police.

Already in the encores, “Roxanne” (1978), The Police’s first big hit, with Kevon Webster’s “reggae” keyboard and an insert of a Duke Ellington classic, “It don’t mean a thing (If it ain’t got that swing)” (1931). A nod to Sting’s jazz roots and to two of his influences, the aforementioned Duke of Jazz and the singer Ella Fitzgerald.

Sting has been closing his concerts for decades with “Fragile” (1987), and Vigo was no exception. The musician from Wallsend —the English city where Hadrian’s Wall ended, hence his name— put down his old 1957 Fender Precision bass and picked up his nylon-string guitar to perform this song, which once had a version with lyrics in English. Spanish and that live also contains a tribute to Spanish music that goes unnoticed by almost everyone: towards the end of “Fragile”, Sting outlines the arpeggio with which he begins “Asturias (Leyenda)” (1890), by the composer Isaac Albéniz from Girona. It is likely that when he plays it this Monday in Girona, hardly anyone will notice this detail.

It did not matter that, except for the three themes of 2021, all the others were literally from the last century. The public left Castrelos as if walking on the Moon, almost weightless, after an hour and a half of musical ecstasy. As fellow Alberto Leyenda said, someone let me know if a better musician than Sting plays in Castrelos in the next twenty years.