Videos| Scientists capture a shark walking on dry land – Teach Me About Science

Sharks walking? Just as you read it!

Once again the impressive biodiversity of our planet has surpassed our imagination, however surprising or impossible it may seem, this is a real fact that is definitely part of that list of extraordinary and admirable behaviours, behaviors or mechanisms carried out by animals, plants, fungi, and even microorganisms.

A few days ago we shared with you that some species of turtles can breathe through the anus (or rather, the cloaca), as well as an extraordinary species of sea snail that is the only known living being that develops iron armor naturally.

Now it’s time to introduce you to a very particular and extraordinary genus of sharks that don’t have feet, but they walk perfectly on the surface, although if they prefer they can also swim. Amazing, isn’t it?

Is about “Hemiscyllium” a genus of sharks, commonly known as walking sharks, which use their fins not only to swim at depths of between 10-40 meters in the sea, but, if the situation warrants, they are capable of using these structures to walk quietly on the surface. In addition to this, it has an unbeatable ability to survive in low-oxygen environments.

These species are distributed in the islands of Papua New Guinea, Indonesia (Papua) and Australia, where they are recognized as the main predators of the reefs of the Indo-Australian archipelago.

It is described in National Geographic that during low tides, these incredible sharks use their fins to walk in shallow water and this, along with their ability to survive environments devoid of oxygen, gives them a remarkable advantage to capture their prey in these times, which are mainly small crustaceans and molluscs.

Here you can watch a video published by the Discovery Channel through its “Shark Week” account in which they recently captured one of these sharks on the move, although for many it was a totally new fact, the reality is that science already recognized this extraordinary ability of these animals.

These fins were made for walking! #SharkWeek 📺 Island of the Walking Sharks pic.twitter.com/ivppSWKng1 — SharkWeek (@SharkWeek) July 28, 2022

We share below another footage in which you can clearly see how its fins serve as “legs” to propel itself on the seabed:

And one last video in which his abilities to walk on the surface are much more evident, and to be able to survive out of the water for a certain time, which could seem to break the rules of biology, or at least those that we know. Biodiversity is amazing, don’t you think?

As you can well see, these sharks are really small, compared to some others that are much more recognized, they can measure around 70 centimeters long and have a very characteristic color pattern; they are usually brown with numerous groups of spots.

In this way, this animal is the best example that you do not need to be a giant of the sea to have sensational characteristics and be able to impress us.