Very expensive! TikToker shows off the extravagant market where the Kardashians shop

In the United States, the rate of inflation is at its highest level in 40 years and it is reducing people’s purchasing power.

In this context, the video of a TikToker went viral by showing how expensive products are at the Los Angeles market where celebrities like the kardashianMiley Cyrus or Ryan Gosling.

The user @katia_levans went into Erewhon Market, a retailer that claims to stock its stores with organic products. He surprised by showing that a gallon of milk costs $20 dollarsa maple syrup $38 and a hot sauce $40.

Other prices included a pot of yogurt for $23, a cup of ramen for nearly $8, and a bottle of water was around $25.

Users do not forgive that basic products have such expensive versions. “Is this legal?”, “That whole store is a scam for the rich”, they comment.

Users noted that Truff Hot Sauce, priced at $40 in Levans’ video, is less than $20 at stores like World Market and target . For other products they recognize that they are differentiated and of high quality.

Yuval Chiprut, director of development for the supermarket, told New York Times which was inspired by four-star hotels and luxury clothing stores for the concept. “I wanted extra wide hallways to evoke a feeling of spaciousness. And of course, each location has an outdoor dining area, perfect for kicking back with a smoothie.”

The message of Erewhon it is to fill our bodies with the best that the Earth has to offer in order to become the best version of ourselves. The truth is that now its facilities fit perfectly into the era of selfies and vanity on social networks.

TikTokers They warn that cauliflower may be more photogenic than you.

Vanity Fair assures that other celebrities who buy and meet at the different locations of Erewhon in Los Angeles are: Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Jake Gyllenhaal, Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff and A$AP Rocky.

In a second video about exorbitant prices, @katia_levans showed a can of couscous for $18, deodorant for $20, orange juice for $10, almond butter for $20, regular butter for $18, olive oil for $42.