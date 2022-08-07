Unknown details of the famous scene of Lana kissing Dolph Ziggler are revealed

The former fighter and manager in WWE, Lana was invited to the podcast The Sessions with Renee Paquette and revealed hitherto unknown details of the famous segment a few years ago with her husband Miro and Dolph Ziggler. Especially because of her partner’s discomfort with backstage kissing rehearsals.

In 2015, Miro (Rusev), Lana and Dolph Ziggler were in a television story, as part of the Monday night show: WWE Raw. In one of the chapters Lana was supposed to kiss Ziggler, but Vince McMahon wasn’t happy that Miro was uncomfortable with this encounter. So it was decided that they should practice kissing in front of ‘Mr. McMahon’.

This fact was described as “rare” by Lana, who has been the one who has revealed the unknown details of this famous segment, in that year.

“A week later, they called us. There was Ace (John Laurinaitis), Vince (McMahon), Dolph (Ziggler) and Miro. We had to practice the kiss and Miro is turning red in the corner. Vince says, ‘What? We are all adults. What is the problem? It is professionalism. Don’t be weird.’ So we do it, and Vince is like, ‘No, no, no, no, much slower.’ He doesn’t fully kiss Johnny Ace, but he gets this close.”

“I mean, it was hilarious. Dolph was dying of laughter. That’s why we were so slow in that segment. Recently, I watched it with one of my friends, and I was like, ‘This is so slow,’ but everyone was like, ‘You look so innocent like you’ve never done this before,’ and that’s what Vince was going for. I wanted her to be innocent as if she had never kissed anyone before.’ It was very weird”.

Here is the famous segment mentioned:

