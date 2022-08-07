Transfer market, Ronaldo starts from the bench and Man Utd loses. Bitter debut for ten Hag: “We need time”

All eyes on the first Sunday of the Premier League were on Manchester United and on the debut of Cristiano Ronaldo under the leadership of Erik ten Hag. Finally the field, after the many rumors of the transfer market around the Portuguese, which lasted all summer. First the desire to say goodbye to Red Devils, then training alone in Portugal, and finally the return to Manchester a few days before the start of the Premier League. A single friendly play, with the harsh words of ten Hagwhich certainly did not remove the clouds around the player and his farewell.

ten Hag awaits him

Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench during the Premier League debut match of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

A bitter debut that saw Manchester United losing at home to Brighton for 2-1 and Cristiano Ronaldo, initially on the bench, took over only in the 53rd minute without being able to affect. A choice that ten Hag he explained before kick-off: «Ronaldo only started his pre-season last week. He is working hard to achieve the right levels of fitness, but it will take some time“. A help that the coach would like to have as soon as possible, given that for him the future of Cristiano Ronaldo it is absolutely not in doubt, as stated a few weeks ago. But as has often happened in the Portuguese career, everything will depend on his want to stay and marry the new Manchester United project by ten Hag.

