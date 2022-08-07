“Top Gun” unseats “Titanic” and becomes one of the best box office hits

“Top Gun: Maverick” just broke a new record, unseating “titanica”, after 25 years, as the seventh highest grossing premiere in the history of the cinema from the United States. This is also the only film, starring Tom Cruise, which exceeds earnings of 100 million dollars in just one weekend. Will it exceed the figures achieved by “Avengers: Infinity War”?

As reported by “Variety”, box office earnings have spoken and show that contemporary audiences enjoy action and adrenaline stories, since films like “Black Panther” are located above the Joseph Kosinski film. ($700 million), “Avatar” ($760 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($804 million), “Avengers: Endgame” ($853 million) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936 million).

Read also: Relive video of Piqué rejecting Shakira’s hug before the breakup

Since “Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters on May 27, the public has shown its preference for the return of Captain Pete “Maverick” Michelle, since more than two months after its premiere it is still available in some theaters. cinema. Currently, the movie starring Tom Cruise has grossed $662 million in ticket sales, approximately.

This figure has earned it the title of “seventh highest-grossing premiere” in the US, which belonged to James Cameron’s success, “Titanic”, since 1997. Another of the records that belonged to the drama starring Kate Winslet and Leonador DiCaprio and which It was also taken from him by “Top Gun: Maverick”, it was the title of Paramount’s biggest movie, as it has been the largest production in the 110-year history of the film studio.

But not everything has been taken away from the film that captivated hundreds and thousands of young people at the end of the last century, “Titanic”, which still surpasses “Top Gun: Maverick”, and its box office earnings, outside of North America , having grossed a still unbeatable $1 billion at the international box office and $2 billion worldwide.

After a delay of more than two years, due to adjustments in the flight sequences, Kosinski’s film reached very high numbers, even though at this time the demand at the box office has decreased, due to the 2022 pandemic, but that is not has been an impediment to the adventures of Tom’s character because, if it generates more profits as it does so far, “Top Gun: Maverick” could surpass the most recent record of “Avengers: Infinity War”, which is in sex with a collection of 678 million dollars.

Read also: What is behind the separation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

melc