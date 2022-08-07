Top Gun: The movie becomes one of the best box office hits

“Top Gun: Maverick” just broke a new record, unseating “Titanic”, after 25 years, as the seventh highest-grossing opening in the history of United States cinema. This is also the only film, starring Tom Cruisewhich exceeds the earnings of the 100 million dollars in just one weekend. Will it exceed the figures achieved by “Avengers: Infinity War”?

As reported by “Variety”, the box office earnings have spoken and show that the contemporary public enjoys action and adrenaline stories, because in the positions above the Joseph Kosinski film, films such as “Black Panther” ($700 million), “Avatar” ($760 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($804 million), “Avengers: Endgame” ($853 million) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($853 million). $936 million).

Since “Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters on May 27, the public has shown its preference for the return of Captain Pete “Mavercik” Michelle, since more than two months after its premiere it is still available in some theaters. cinema. Currently, the film starring Tom Cruise has grossed $662 million in ticket sales, roughly.

This figure made her the creditor of the title of the “seventh highest-grossing release” in the US, which belonged to James Cameron’s success, “Titanic”, since 1997. Another of the titles that belonged to the drama starring Kate Winslet and Leonador DiCaprio and which was also taken away by “Top Gun: Maverick”, was like the Paramount’s biggest film, as it has been the largest production within the 110-year history of the film studio.

But not everything has been taken away from the film that captivated hundreds and thousands of young people at the end of the last century, “Titanic”, which still surpasses “Top Gun: Maverick”, and its box office earnings, outside of North America , having grossed a still unbeatable $1 billion at the international box office and $2 billion worldwide.

After a delay of more than two years, due to adjustments in the flight sequences, Kosinski’s film reached very high numbers, even though at this time the demand at the box office has decreased, due to the 2022 pandemic, but that is not has been an impediment to the adventures of Tom’s character because, to generate more profits as he does up to now, “Top Gun: Maverick” could top the most recent record held by “Avengers: Infinity War,” which stands at sex post with a gross of $678 million.

FM

Read Also