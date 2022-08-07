Tom Hanks, Jared Leto, Matthew McConaughey, Robert de Niro among the actors who brutally transformed for their movies | Cinema | Entertainment

The commitment to their work is something that any artist can identify with, especially actors, who sometimes have to totally transform their image and routine to play a role in a movie.

Several of Hollywood’s most famous faces have gone through this artistic process, which sometimes involves extremely losing or gaining weight, or enduring brutal hours of makeup and prosthetics before filming. Did you already know the transformations of these actors?

Christian bale

For the role of Trevor Reznik, in the film “The Machinist” (2004), Bale had to lose 31 kilos. According to the director, Brad Anderson, that was a decision entirely Bale’s, who even wanted to lose 50 kilos but was not allowed for health reasons.

Photo: © The Machinist – Filmax Group, © Reign of Fire – Spyglass Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey

The actor played the character of a man with AIDS in “The Club of the Evicted” (2013), for which he lost 23 kilos with a daily diet of 141 grams of fish and vegetables. In an interview, McConaughey commented that he may have “lost 35% of his energy” as well.

Photo: FOCUS FEATURES

Jared Leto

“Chapter 27″ (2007), the movie about John Lennon’s killer, featured Jared Leto playing Mark David Chapman, with a weight gain of 30 kilos. It is said that the actor even had to be transported in a wheelchair on set, as he was not used to handling his body with that weight. Leto also participated in “The Homeless Club” a few years later, for which he lost 14 kilos.

Photo: ABC

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks also played an AIDS patient in “Philadelphia” (1993). In the scenes, for which he had to lose almost 15 kilos, he can be seen with a haggard face, due to the effects of thinness and makeup.

Photo: © Sleepless in Seattle – TriStar Pictures, © Philadelphia – TriStar Pictures

Robert DeNiro

His role in “Raging Bull” (1980), forced him to become Jake La Motta, world boxing champion. Throughout the filming, the actor had to gain 27 kilos, in addition to undergoing exhaustive physical training and participating in real boxing tournaments in Brooklyn, of which he won two.

Photo: Getty Images

Rooney Mara

For “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” Rooney Mara decided to give her Lisbeth character a very slim look, so she lost weight. All of Lisbeth’s piercings in the movie were also real, including one on her right nipple.

Photo: © The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo – Columbia Pictures, © Rooney Mara / instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

To play a role in “Blind Love” (2001), Paltrow underwent 4 hours a day of makeup and prosthetics, although she preferred not to gain weight for her character.

Photo: © Shallow Hal / 20th Century Fox, © Gwyneth Paltrow / instagram

(AND)