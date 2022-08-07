Tom Cruise tops the list of the highest-paid Hollywood actors in the world (and by far)

Few reach the Olympus of celluloid, but those who do, not only manage to write their name on a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but the compensation for their work is also stratospheric. For this reason, the ranking of the best paid in the powerful North American film industry is one of the lists that arouses the most interest. On the podium of the great fortunes of cinema there is a name that stands out above the rest: Tom Cruise. The protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick is the highest paid in Hollywood, according to the magazine Varietyand, in addition, looks at others from a great distance.

Tom Cruise

The excellent billing the sequel to top gun can make the actor earn a total of 100 million dollars, according to estimates from the American media. It is not at all common for a performer to receive up to three million dollar figures for a production. The second in the ranking is Will Smith who has received 35 million for emancipation. A similar figure, although somewhat higher than the one received Leonardo Dicaprio by Killer of the Flower Moon (30 million). Around 20 million is what they have received Dwayne Johnsonby Black Adam; Will Ferrellby Spirited; Chris Hemsworthby Tyler Rake 2; Vin Diesel, by FastX; Tom Hardyby Venom 3; joaquin phoenixby joker Y Denzel Washingtonby The Equalizer 3.

Millie Bobby Brown

In the second half of the list are those who have pocketed between 10 and 15 million dollars for their latest works as Jason Momoaby Aquaman 2; Eddie Murphyby detective in hollywood 4; Chris Pinepor Star Trek; Steve Carellby Minions: the origin of Gru; Ryan Gosling Y margot robbieby Barbie; Y Millie Bobby Brownby Enola Holmes 2. Finally, the last (of the best) are Thimothee Chamaletwhich received 9 million dollars for wonka; Matt Damon, Robert Downey Junior, Emily Bluntwho received 4 million for Oppenheimer; Daniel Kaluyawhich also received 4 million for nope; Jamie Lee Curtiswho took 3.5 million after Halloween Ends Y Anya-Taylor Joy which enters the last position of the ranking for the 1.8 million received in furious.

Mahershala Ali

The world of television also manages millionaire figures, but, of course, not as much as the cinema. According to Variety, the highest paid on the small screen is Mahershala Aliwhich will receive 1.3 million for the Disney production The plot. It is the same that the veteran will receive Kevin Costner, by Yellowstone. A woman finally enters the list, and she does so before the film: elizabeth moss has received 1.1 million for Shining Girls. About half a million dollars charge Michael Keton, by dopesick: Harrison Ford Y Helen Mirrenby 1923; Will Ferrell Y Paul Ruddby The Shrink Next Door; Jason Sudeikisby ted lasso; Y Sylvester Stalloneby tulsa king.