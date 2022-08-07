Tom Cruise: the incredible car collection of the Top Gun 2 actor | United States | nnda nnlt | FAME

Acclaimed by many, criticized by a few. The truth is that everyone knows to the great actor Tom Cruisewho He has managed to star in dozens of films throughout his career. Of course, his latest dramatization in the mythical sequel “Top Gun 2: Maverick” has caused a stir on social networks and the internet in general. However, many of his followers and fans have begun to wonder if Cruise has the same acting talent for the wheel and the asphalt.

“Maverick Mitchell” returned to the big screen and was dramatized by none other than the legendary Tom Cruise. The film directed by Joseph Kosinsky not only stands out for being an ode to nostalgia, but also brings with it a new breed of acting talent willing to make themselves known in the competitive world of Hollywood.

The return of Tom Cruise to the acclaimed film has generated a wave of comments on social networks. (Photo: TopGunMaverickMovies/Instagram)

And although the fast-paced show of airplanes and stunts in the sky are usually part of Tom’s character in the famous film, Various users have questioned whether the actor has skills outside the scenes and the filming camera.

We don’t know if Tom Cruise could compete ‘you to you’ in the “Formula 1″ or even in “Náscar Racing”. The truth is that the 59-year-old artist has always declared himself a staunch fan of irons and the automotive world, since he does not own a vast collection of classics and sports cars that amaze more than one in vain.

Meet here some of the ships that the protagonist of “The War of the Worlds” keeps in his garage.

BMW 7 SERIES

The list begins in fifth with this portent of German engineering. Is that this car of the renowned Teutonic brand is one of the most complete creations that the actor owns.

Taking into account the family lifestyle of Cruise in the company of his several children, the BMW 7 Series is emerging as the ideal vehicle to have ample space inside the cabin without sacrificing its autonomy thanks to its powerful optional V-12 engine. Obviously, the Hollywood celebrity has the top-of-the-range model.

One of the most compact and fastest sports cars of the brand. (Photo: BMW7 series/Instagram)

BUGATTI VEYRON

This supercar with aircraft blood was for a long time the most expensive car on the planet thanks to its enormous reputation and fame for years. Moreover, it was the car of the decade 2000 – 2010. In that sense, a wealthy lover like Cruise was not going to give up the opportunity to have it.

Thanks to his fortune forged as an actor, Tom was able to acquire a one hundred percent original model, thus changing the way of driving on the asphalt that the millionaires and wealthy people of the planet have. Let us remember that this ‘ship’ has been seen with other celebrities such as the rapper Jay-Z or the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Its price? According to specialized portals, the Bugatti Veyron can cost up to 12 million dollars. A real madness!

Like world star Cristiano Ronaldo, the famous actor has one of the fastest specimens on the planet in his garage. (Photo: Bugatti Veyron/Instagram)

BUICK ROADMASTER

Although we have known some of his super sports cars, the acclaimed “Mitchell” has also left his classic and elegant side when traveling through the streets of Los Angeles. As proof of this is his Buick Roadmaster, a vehicle that dates back to 1949.

World-renowned for its luxurious and eccentric saloon, in addition to its reliable engine, this example has been built on the largest chassis in the Buick line, which shares its ‘skeleton’ with Oldsmobile.

A classic of classics of more than 50 years of life. (Photo: xxcooool/ Instagram)

CHEVROLET CORVETTE C1

After achieving international stardom in “Days of Thunder” in 1990, the actor won a “Chevrolet Corvette C1″, a copy known in his generation for its rigid axle and reaching a sales record for being one of the most popular sports cars. sold in the mid 50s and 60s.

Although it is an object coveted by millionaires, celebrities and tycoons around the world, the famous actor can afford to have it resting in his garage along with another of his bovine treasures.

This beautiful sports car was one of the best sellers of the last century. (Photo: Chevrolet)

FORD MUSTANG SALEEN S281

Unlike the other sports cars of the American brand, this model is particularly rare today. Not only is it a sports and racing example one hundred percent invoiced by Mustang, but it also features kits made by the Saleen company.

These features have managed to give this unit another appearance, which stands out among the other cars of the famous Ford brand. There is no doubt that it is the perfect car in case Cruise decides to go down the highway at full speed.

The perfect car for when Cruise wants to “steal” looks. (Photo: Ford)

Porsche 928

luxury and elegance. This could be defined as one of the favorite ‘toys’ that the movie legend has in his garage. The 1979 Porsche 928 stands out especially for having been part of the movie “Scarface”.

In addition, this bovine is a clear example of what the avant-garde sports cars were during the last century thanks to its unmistakable V8 engine. There is no doubt that Cruise knows about irons.

The luxurious European brand also says present in the garage of the “big screen” legend. (Photo: Porsche)

MERCEDES CLK W209

Closing with a flourish, we have this two-door model that managed to position itself as one of the best-selling cars of the brand in North America, especially in the United States.

Powered by a V8 engine just like the Porsche 928, this copy manages to provide easy and fun handling to those who manage to dominate it on the tracks. Congratulations to Tom Cruise! It looks like he has good taste.