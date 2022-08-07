Tom Cruise Inspired ‘Legally Blonde 3’, According to Reese Witherspoon: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Was the Reason | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Starring Tom Cruise, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is the sequel to the 1986 film ‘Top Gun’. Just over three decades later, Pete Mitchell once again wowed audiences with his grit and skill as a pilot.

As a veteran, his new task in the Air Force was to train the new generation of pilots, but among his students he found someone who made him remember one of his biggest mistakes: Rooster, Goose’s son.

The recent Tom Cruise movie managed to gross $151 million in its opening weekend alone, according to ‘Box Office Mojo’. As if that weren’t enough, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ also did well with critics, earning a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise’s movie inspired the new installment of ‘Legally Blonde’

Reese Witherspoon, the protagonist of the future ‘Legally Blonde 3’, accepted in an interview with ‘USA Today’ on July 29, 2022 that the writers of the sequel turned to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to be inspired by the creative process.

The actress hopes that her new film is done in the right way and considers that the inspiration for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ makes more sense than it seems.

“I’m hopeful that ‘Legally Blonde 3’ turns out well. It’s like ‘Top Gun’ – they waited a long time to do another version of that movie and I loved the nostalgia they put into it.”

That nostalgia, according to the protagonist herself, inspired them to think about what they would like to do with the character of Elle Woods, making sure to keep all the “cornerstones” of the story.

‘Legally Blonde 3’: what is known so far about the new film

The ‘Legally Blonde’ movies follow a rich and seemingly bumbling young woman named Elle. In the first tape, Elle tries to prove herself at Harvard Law School, while in the second, her fans witness her rise to the local Congress.

Although ‘Legally Blonde 2’ was well received by fans, it had negative reviews from the specialized press. Two decades later, in June 2018, MGM studios announced that a third installment was in development.

Mindy Kaling (‘The Office’) is in charge of writing the script for ‘Legally Blonde 3’ and Reese Witherspoon, in addition to being the protagonist, has the role of the main producer.

According to ‘Entertainment Weekly’, Regina King, Matthew Davis, Grace and Warner have already expressed interest in appearing in the third installment.

“I’d love to see where the writers think Warner is right now. I’d love to see something where maybe Warner is married to a politician, to a woman running for office, and he’s like a kept man. And his opponent is another candidate, and the person running the campaign is Elle Woods. So Elle Woods is running this campaign against Warner’s wife.”

Initially, ‘Legally Blonde 3’ was scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020, but with the logistics problems arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, that date was postponed until May 2022.

Mindy Kaling, another of the film’s writers, said in an interview for ‘Time’ that the project was delayed because they didn’t want to “be responsible for ruining what is basically Reese’s Avengers franchise.”