Tom Cruise and Will Smith’s salaries for latest films top $100 million

The film industry has made a strong comeback, which benefits everyone who makes it up, including, clearly, its actors and actresses, who in addition to strengthening their fame also receive large amounts of money for bringing it to life. your characters.

Tom Cruise is one of the best paid in the premieres of this year, because, according to Variety, for his performance in Top Gun Maverick he received more than US $ 100 million. The film, for its part, achieved a collection of US $ 1,242 million at the global box office.

In the listing, after Cruise, the figure jumps to $35 million, Will Smith’s salary on his film Emancipation. The action thriller was directed by Antoine Fuqua has not yet been released, but is scheduled for 2023.

With $30 million comes the classics: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, thanks to their portrayals in Killers of the Flower Moon and Formula 1 Drama, both available on Apple TV.

The ‘Rock’, Dwayne Johnson, also takes one of the highest salaries of the year, US $ 22.5 million for his role in Black Adam. The science fiction film, in which he would play a superhero, is scheduled to premiere in October.

Variety points out that the good payment to the actors has made them more demanding with their salaries to appear in digital platform productions, for example, Chris Hemsworth and Millie Bobby Brown will receive US$20 and US$10 million to appear in the second parts from “Extraction” and “Enola Holmes”.