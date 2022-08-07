Today’s ‘blonde temptations’: actresses and singers ‘heirs’ of Marilyn Monroe: Kim Kardashian, platinum blonde: the last Marilyn?

By: LUNA DOMENECH

With the trailer for 'Blonde' just uncorked while September arrives, the month of its premiere on Netflix, and the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's death, which has been on August 4, the blonde temptation is back on everyone's lips. Ana de Armas has gotten into the skin of the blonde icon (which, we remember, was not from birth, when she was 'only' Norma Jean wore brown hair), but she is not the only famous one who could remind us of her. In fact, kim kardashian either billie eilish have made nods to the actress in her latest appearances at the Met galas: the first, wearing a dress that Monroe wore to sing 'happy birthday' to Kennedy; the second, with a total look that the star could have worn. However, you are not only platinum blondes (also dyed) give airs of Marilyn. Madonna, still today, Beyonce or Lady Gaga They usually pay tribute to the actress with their hair color and their outfits. And we are the only ones platinum blonde or explosive temptations that we have in the panorama of current celebrities. We're not saying they look like Monroe, but it is undeniable that they are blonde… and stylish.