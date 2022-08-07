Tobey Maguire beats Hugh Jackman to play a superhero for the longest amount of time | Willem Dafoe | Guinness World Records | Marvel | Cinema and series
Tobey Maguire’s return to his iconic character in the recent film Spiderman: No Way Home has made him the owner of a coveted title of the Guinness record, that belonged to Hugh Jackman for his role as Wolverine. This is how Maguire is now the actor who has played a superhero the longest (not followed), but he is not the only one who has received a Guinness Award.
Dafoe, long-standing goblin
According to the Guinness page, Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe have broken a new record for playing a Marvel live action character (superhero and villain respectively) for the longest amount of time: 19 years and 225 days since his first appearance in Spider-Man. Such a title previously belonged to Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Patrick Stewart (Professor X), who by 16 years and 232 days they personified said characters for Fox and Marvel until 2017.
Repercussions of his return in Spiderman: no way home
Tobey Maguire stated in an interview for Deadline that the story of his Spider-Man is not over, so we are certain that we will see him once again in the future. He would have referred to a cameo in Doctor Strange 2. On social networks, fans have also requested a movie with Maguire, even directed by Saint Raimi.
On the other hand, it has also been commented on social networks that Sony wants to bring Willem Dafoe back for more performances as the Green Goblin; However, a good part of the fans agrees that the actor has done a great job and that his return is not necessary. It will be seen to what extent sony pictures Y Marvel Studios will continue to explode the Spider-Verse on the big screen.