Tobey Maguire beats Hugh Jackman to play a superhero for the longest amount of time | Willem Dafoe | Guinness World Records | Marvel | Cinema and series

Tobey Maguire’s return to his iconic character in the recent film Spiderman: No Way Home has made him the owner of a coveted title of the Guinness record, that belonged to Hugh Jackman for his role as Wolverine . This is how Maguire is now the actor who has played a superhero the longest (not followed), but he is not the only one who has received a Guinness Award.

Fan art imagines promo cover for Spiderman 4 featuring Tobey Maguire. Photo: Composition/Sony/Instagram/@amir_kahory

Dafoe, long-standing goblin

According to the Guinness page, Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe have broken a new record for playing a Marvel live action character (superhero and villain respectively) for the longest amount of time: 19 years and 225 days since his first appearance in Spider-Man. Such a title previously belonged to Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Patrick Stewart (Professor X), who by 16 years and 232 days they personified said characters for Fox and Marvel until 2017.

Willem Dafoe returned as the Green Goblin 19 years and 225 days after his first appearance in Spider-Man. Photo: Twitter/@ToxicAntix.

Repercussions of his return in Spiderman: no way home

Tobey Maguire stated in an interview for Deadline that the story of his Spider-Man is not over, so we are certain that we will see him once again in the future. He would have referred to a cameo in Doctor Strange 2. On social networks, fans have also requested a movie with Maguire, even directed by Saint Raimi.