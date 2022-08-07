Tobey Maguire beats Hugh Jackman to play a superhero for the longest amount of time | Willem Dafoe | Guinness World Records | Marvel | Cinema and series

Tobey Maguire’s return to his iconic character in the recent film Spiderman: No Way Home has made him the owner of a coveted title of the Guinness record, that belonged to Hugh Jackman for his role as Wolverine. This is how Maguire is now the actor who has played a superhero the longest (not followed), but he is not the only one who has received a Guinness Award.

