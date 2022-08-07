Three keys to ‘save’ the SNS from its care crisis

Rafael Bengoa and Sara Calderon.

Remove the National Health System (SNS) from the care crisis in which it is immersed is a complex task and one of the solutions involves “adapt” the measures implemented by the countries that have managed to solve the crisis through new, more effective management methods. One of the measures proposed is to provide greater capacity for self-management doctors and increase the tasks of other health professionals. A recipe that has been applied in part by the United Kingdom, however, this freedom must be accompanied by several conditions that make it effective.

“The English model, along with those of the Nordic countries and several innovative organizations in the United States, share a common denominator which consists of moving three tokens in management with professionals and not about professionals. In Spain there are many directive norms that descend on toilets and they are not counted on to see how they can work. There is more of half a million competent professionals in an incompetent organization”, claims the international advisor on public health policies, Rafael Bengoa.

According to the expert, these three movements go through: strengthen primary care; expand the Nursing functions, especially in the management of chronic; and give license to innovate on organizational issues. “Both in hospitals and Primary schools they must be able to have freedom to organize. For example, managing patients differently from what is thought of in counseling. At the local level there is no need for uniformity, within a community things can be done differently in each area”, claims the extensive expert in health management.

Ability to self-manage to save the Primary

Primary Care is one of the weakest links in the SNS and to save it from the current crisis, the international adviser considers key remove administrative tasks from doctorss so that they have more time to interact with patients. “Based on what we see working in other countries, the greater use of Nursing And power decide things locally It allows them to say: “We are twelve nurses and six doctors. How are we going to organize ourselves here to do things better?” They cannot do this with directives that emanate from above and it could be done, it would greatly improve the Primary”, claims Bengoa.

In addition, the also former health minister of the Basque Country, considers that it is necessary investment to hire more administrative and acquire more technologies for virtual monitoring of chronic patients. “The list is very long, but the important thing is to have a plan and right now I’m not sure there is one in Spain.”

An autonomy that does not have to be linked to innovation

The United Kingdom is one of the countries that has given its centers greater autonomy. However, according to Sara Calderón, family doctor at the XX Place Health centre, located in the London neighborhood of Tower Hamlets, the greater autonomy “does not necessarily result in improvements in careunless it is accompanied by resources and adequate accountability, capable of identifying and promoting good care practices”.

“Both the self-management and innovation are very limited by two conditions, which are the lack of resources and administrative demands. When the greatest management capacity is not accompanied by material resources, one can end up implementing their own cuts”, highlights the doctor.

The English model, as explained by the family doctor, is based on private companies that provide a public service, something that affects management capacity. “This supposed greater autonomy is linked to contracts, incentives and requirements that condition priorities and ways of doing things. You end up doing what is measured and financed, without much room to imagine and try ways to make alternatives. What is not encouraged (although it may be beneficial for patients) usually ends up relegated”, explains the specialist.

“It is not about making a cut and paste, but about adapting the world trends and the concept to our system”

In this sense, Calderón considers that the greater autonomy does not imply that better decisions will be made. “There are health centers, for example, that have decided to prioritize access by email or message and avoid face-to-face consultations as much as possible, which is contributing to generating inequities and compromising the quality of care. Most centers have also decided to eliminate patient quotas, although we know that it is one of the measures that brings the most benefits (in terms of satisfaction, cost and mortality)”, claims the Family doctor.

For his part, Bengoa recalls that It’s not about doing a “cut and paste”, but in adapting world trends and the concept to our system. If we only attend to covid and do not attack the necessary reforms in the system, we are going straight to a system for the rich and for the poor.

The involvement of more health professionals

Despite the nuances highlighted by Calderón, the doctor considers that in the United Kingdom there is three fortresses especially relevant for the Spanish Primary. One of these “strengths” coincides with one of the aspects that Bengoa considers key to saving the SNS from the care crisis: the extension of the competences of each professional.

“Many health centers have, for example, pharmacists, physiotherapists, community facilitators (in the United Kingdom called ‘social prescribers’) and psychologists, as well as nurses, family doctors, assistants and administrative staff. And what is perhaps more important, the cThe skills of each professional are dynamic and expandable as agreed and required, which is usually associated with a salary increase,” explains the specialist.

Unified guides and capacity for innovation

Another aspect that the doctor considers can be extrapolated to Spain is the “cross bet” for the first level of care. “This also includes research and trainingbeyond assistance. In the UK there is funding and infrastructure for research. The Faculties of Medicine have departments of Primary Care multidisciplinary from which to think, imagine and evaluate new care practices (or criticize and improve existing ones)”, highlights the specialist, who also recalls that there is flexibility to combine care and research.

Regarding training, the specialist ensures that Primary Care is present in the undergraduate curricula and the involvement of health professionals in teaching is promoted: “Continuous training is encouraged with time and resources, and we are required to be up-to-date day through a reaccreditation system. This makes it possible to set up a profession and a field of care of great quality and prestige, which attract and retain professionals.

Another strength lies in the existence of unified and independent guides for consultation decision making. “The United Kingdom has a National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) in charge of generating evidence-based clinical practice guidelines. These guides are updated periodically, summarized and incorporated into electronic medical recordsin such a way that they are very easily accessible from consultations”, explains Calderón, who also believes that in a context of enormous scientific production it is “more important than ever” to establish independent organizations that synthesize the available evidence and put it to disposition of frontline workers.