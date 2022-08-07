Three hidden gems based on real events to watch on Netflix

The platform has great titles and others not so much. In its varied catalog there are films of all genres, but sometimes it is not what we are looking for. Netflix has stood out in recent years for its great productions in series such as stranger things either House of Cards. On the other hand, he has also been in charge of other projects such as the kissing booth Y Pipe.

With so many options, it is sometimes difficult to see something different and escape from the platform’s premieres. Therefore, if you are looking for what to see and surprise yourself, in this note we recommend four options to see within the service.

America’s Most Hated Woman (2017)

This period film chronicles the life and struggle of Madalyn Murray O’Hair, a woman who promoted atheism in the United States. Her activism began when she opposed reading the Bible in class at her son’s school because she believed it was unconstitutional. And in 1960 she filed a lawsuit against the Public Education System of her city, Baltimore.

His struggles, activism and controversial life is narrated in America’s Most Hated Womana title that refers to the cover of Life magazine, which catapulted her that way. melissa leo plays this controversial character, they are also part of the cast adam scott Y Josh Lucas.

Only the brave (2017)

Based on a true story, only the brave follows an elite squad of firefighters, the best at their jobs in Prescott, Arizona. In 2013 a lightning caused a fire and the Granite Mountain Hotshots brigade was called to put it out due to their vast experience with aggressive fires of this magnitude. In addition, it follows the most tragic fire in the United States.

Related news

The film follows the firefighters in their work and their personal lives, mainly focusing on Eric Marsh, who was in charge of the brigade, and Brendan McDonough, the new member of the team who is looking for a way out of his chaotic life in order to be the best father for his son.

It is a sad story with a bloody ending, which shows us the courage and the risks that these firefighters must face. In addition, it portrays how difficult it is to combine this demanding job with personal life, but how close they become, thus becoming a big family.

The Soloist (2009)

After his triumphant role as millionaire Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. plays Steve Lopez, a journalist for The Los Angeles Times, who decides to do a column about Nathaniel Ayers, a musical genius who ends up homeless.

Lopez discovers him playing in the street with broken instruments and decides to write a series of articles about Nathaniel and will get to know him, understand how a musical prodigy he ended up on the streets. As he writes they will form a friendship and Lopez will try to help him get off the streets so that he can continue with his passion: playing the cello.

In the soloist, Jamie Foxx plays Nathaniel, and they are also part of the cast Catherine Keener Y Tom Hollander. And Joe Wright is in charge of directing.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.