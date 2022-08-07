Thor: Love and Thunder – Valkyrie’s alternate look in this new discarded concept art
The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.
These days the illustrator Aleksi Briclot shared on her profile Instagram several discarded concept art of Thor: Love and Thunderincluding some showing the alternate design of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Below you will find the photo and explanation:
“Concept art for Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi for Marvel Studios. Obviously I based my version on Valkyrie’s previous look in Thor: Ragnarok to maintain consistency and character evolution: the previous outfit was mainly dark, this is brighter and brighter. (Now he is the King of New Asgard, wisdom and enlightenment … no more alcohol). “