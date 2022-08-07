this was the original gaming mobile

We look back to remember the iconic Nokia N-Gage, a mix between a mobile phone and a game console that marked an era.

Looking back to see what mobile phones were like 20 years ago is a good way to understand the evolution of these devices up to the present day. In this article we want to give the place it deserves to the Nokia N Gagewhich came onto the market in 2003 and can be considered as the original gaming mobile. Without a doubt, it is enough to see a single image of this model so that let’s all remember how iconic it still is.

The truth is that the Nokia N-Gage it was not a great success in terms of salesFar from it, but it did sow the seed of mobile gaming with an idea that had a lot of potential. It was a mobile phone with which you could make phone calls and send SMS messages, but which also allowed us to play as if it were a portable game console. Now, in the middle of 2022, when almost 20 years have passed since its launch, we recall the Nokia N-Gage to remember its strengths, but also its flaws.

Nokia N-Gage, a review of the original gaming mobile

The Nokia N-Gage was released in the month of October 2003, representing a paradigm shift of what was known as a mobile phone at that time. The idea was clear: this Nokia device was a mixture between a mobile and a portable game console, both for its design and for the functions it performed. In fact, it has the physical keyboard so common in phones at that time, but it was also designed to be used in a horizontal position, like handheld consoles.

According to count from Nokiamobthe idea for this Nokia N-Gage came from Nintendo’s refusal to collaborate with Nokia in creating a joint device. For this reason, the firm created in Finland wanted to compete face to face with the Japanese through the creation of this Nokia N-Gage.

The idea was very good, but some errors in the execution, the high price (about 300 euros) and low demand from the public led to a failure in sales. At that time, unlike now, users did not buy a mobile phone with the idea of ​​being able to play games. In addition, the quality of their games was noticeably lower than those of Nintendo.

Furthermore, as pointed out by Nokiamob, insert an MMC card (MultiMedia Card) required have to remove the batteryie turn off the phone. To this we must add that the position of the buttons was not the most comfortable, nor the location of the speaker the most intelligent.

Among the specifications of the Nokia N-Gage we find weighing 137 grams, while the thickness was 20 millimeters. In the front mounted a 2.1-inch TFT screen and resolution of 176 x 208 pixels. It came with Symbian 6.1 as the operating system, with 3.4 MB of RAM, Bluetooth 1.1 and FM radio. important was also its 850 mAh batterycapable of offering up to 4 hours of phone calls.

Some time ago, at Andro4all we imagined what would happen to the Nokia N-Gage if it were released today. The conclusion was that the results would be very differentWell, now there are many who buy a mobile phone with the main idea of ​​using it to play. Nokia was ahead of the future with this hybrid between a mobile phone and a portable game console, and its work was the point of origin of gaming smartphones that we know nowadays.

Although almost 20 years have passed since its launch, the N-Gage remains an iconic model frequently remembered. In fact, there is a 100% legal emulator that allows you to play Nokia N-Gage on your Android mobile. If you want to relive past times, you just have to install it to be able to play titles like Red Faction, Call of Duty or Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.