This was the fun outing of girls that Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie Pitt shared after reconciling

Although Angelina Jolie is very proud of her daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt and has the characteristic of being a good educator, Shiloh and her mother constantly argue over the teenager’s rebelliousness, because both have quite a strong character and there are permanent discrepancies between them.

We have been seeing Brad Pitt’s daughter for some time in different videos where you can see her dancing skills. But it’s not just any dance that she does Shiloh Jolie Pitthe likes and expresses himself through urban rhythms for which he has a great ability, something that apparently he has not inherited from his parents.

Each case is particular without a doubt, but in this one in which we are talking about celebrities like Angelina Jolie maybe it’s more complex. In order to help children we must understand how they work and something we do not realize is that when an adolescent, in this case Shiloh Jolie Pittdoes something is because that is the adolescent’s way of seeing the world and he believes that what he is doing is the most convenient.

for several weeks Angelina Jolie She has been installed in Rome to shoot “Without Blood”, a film directed by her and starring her friend Salma Hayek. That is why these days Shiloh Jolie Pitt He traveled to Italy to see his mother and they took the opportunity to see a concert by the Italian band Måneskin.

Source: Twitter

Together they were seen smiling and having fun enjoying the concert both Shiloh Jolie Pittdaughter of Brad Pitt Already Angelina JolieWhat was most surprising was that the American actress knew the lyrics of the songs. Måneskin is the winning band of the last Eurovision contest and has become the most listened to Italian band in the world, from the Spotify platform.