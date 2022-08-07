This summer, your drinks will contain collagen

In summer, cool drinks help us cope with the heat and dehydration. However, if we include a star ingredient in them: collagen, we can contribute to improve our muscle mass and fight aging. Do you want to know how?

Collagen is the most abundant natural protein in the bodyIn fact, 7% of our body mass is made up of it. In addition to being essential for proper muscle function, it is also responsible for making the skin more hydrated and elastic. In short: younger.

On the other hand, it strengthens muscle mass, as it adds cohesion to muscle tissue and helps prevent injuries of this type. In the same way, it reduces wear on the joints and improves bone tissue.

Because, although our body generates it naturally, over time and over the years its production begins to slow down. A diet rich in collagen as well as hyaluronic acid helps us protect our tendons and bones.

In what foods can we find collagen?

Red meat, white meat or gelatin are some of them. In addition, areas such as the ear of some animals or the crete de gallo are very rich in this protein. The problem is that these foods are not commonly found in our diets.

Therefore, consuming these foods daily or taking hydrolyzed collagen supplements in capsules, powder or tablets will help you replenish the collagen levels in your body.

These supplements have become very fashionable in the last year, but is taking collagen really beneficial? The answer is yes. It is usually recommended take it from the age of 30, especially in people who are exposed to the sun for a long time, smokers or those who do not have a healthy diet.

In fact, actresses like madonna, Jennifer Aniston either Cameron Diaz have already incorporated collagen into their food routine. Specifically, these celebrities have opted for drinkable collagen by adding it to their morning juices and smoothies for its antioxidant capacity. All of them highlight how their skin, nails and hair have improved.

Our recommendation: combine collagen with matcha tea

Now, our recommendation for this summer is combine it with another of the great allies that we have discovered: matcha tea. A green powder with great antioxidant power that also reduces cholesterol levels.

If we consume them together we will be able to obtain the benefits of both in a single step. It is a perfect combination that we recommend in our herbalist, especially for people between 45 and 65 years old, for its antioxidant properties.

A combo that will surely gain followers in the coming months, since its benefits are definitely worth trying.

By Verónica Velasco, nutritionist at Herbolario Navarro