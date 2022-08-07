This mobile makes it difficult for Xiaomi for only 149 euros

The realme smartphone is a great buy if you are looking for something cheap and secure beyond Xiaomi.

you can get him realme 8i and pay less than 150 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. The Chinese device arrives in its global version, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. With AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy a fast, safe and totally free shipment from Spain. There will be nothing to worry about.

realme’s smartphone stand up to the best cheap devices with a very balanced tab. We had the opportunity to analyze it and it left us with great sensations, it performs in all sections and offers a very good experience. Now that it falls in price it is even more attractive, we tell you everything about it.

This realme falls in price

MediaTek Helio G96

4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.6″ Full HD+ 120Hz IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge

3.5mm jack, USB-C and NFC

On the front of this realme 8i, a 6.6-inch IPS screen that moves at full speed thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate. Despite being a very cheap mobile, it offers a great multimedia experience and a quality panel.

Its brain is one of the gaming processors manufactured by MediaTek, the Helium G96. It is a chip with enough strength so that you do not have to worry on a day-to-day basis, those applications that we all use move without problemsAlso all kinds of games.

The Chinese firm has added 3 cameras on the back of this realme: it incorporates a 50 megapixel main sensora 2-megapixel macro sensor and a sensor for black and white which repeats with 2 megapixels. In the hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera with which you will take good selfies.

Its battery reaches up to 5,000mAh and it will give you energy for the whole day, but it doesn’t end there. It has a powerful 33W fast charge technology, you can quickly recover energy whenever you need it. The Chinese device also has NFC connectivity and FM radiohe lacks nothing.

realme 8i Buy on AliExpress:realme 8i

You do not have to pay 150 euros to take home a complete and secure mobile. If you are looking for something balanced that keeps up with you and you do not want to make a large outlay, it is one of the best purchases right now. Don’t think about it too much, units are limited.

