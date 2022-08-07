This is what the actors of ‘Titanic’ look like after 25 years (one went bald)

Titanic continues to captivate after 25 years, the highest-grossing film in history, earning 11 Oscars.



1. Rose DeWitt Bukater – Kate Winslet

+ With her performance in Titanic she was nominated for best actress, but did not win an Oscarthen he got a statuette in the film “The reader” 2009 by Stephen Daldry, she worked on several projects that allowed her to have a family life with her three children and her husband ned rocknrollcurrently delighted us with his performance in the series Mare of Easttown. Read more © Bright Side

The movie titanica by James Cameron was released in 1977 and received a large number of awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack, among others to mention. It also became a tape loved by the public, the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is a Hollywood icon. And if you want to relive it you can do it in StarPlus.

This tape turns 25 in December and showed us the story of Jack, a young artist who wins a trip to America on the largest and most unsinkable ship. The semblance is based on real events, Titanic is a universal film. Today we show you the transformation that the main actors have had through this time, to remember those sighs and tears that made you live. Remember that you can see it in StarPlus.