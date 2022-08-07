This is what Irina Shayk looked like in the movie Hercules

irina shayk gained worldwide prestige as one of the most recognized models. She floats up the catwalk and steals all eyes from her, a place that is already comfortable for her. That is why in 2014 she decided to take on a new challenge and show her skills as an actress in the fantasy movie Hercules.

The Russian model played Megara, the wife of the main character played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, which turned out perfectly, as if he had years of experience in the field. “It was a great experience,” she confessed at the time irina shayk during an interview. “Especially since I’ve never taken acting classes in my life,” she added.

What did Irina Shayk look like in Hecules?

Many wonder if irina shayk she was chosen for the role only because of her beauty and obviously this was a fundamental point but it was not the only reason. The movie director, Brett RatnerHe said he was impressed by the model’s enthusiasm and determination.

Irina Shayk as Megara. | Source: Paramount

“When it came to choosing who to play the wife of Herculeswe needed someone of great beauty, poise and sophistication,” he said, recalling the selection process. “We looked all over the world and met irinais a Russian superstar.”

He also remembered that the spirit with which he wanted to do everything made him impress them even more. “There was a scene with a disgusting ravine that no one wanted to walk into,” she said with a laugh. “I told irina that he had to go and lay down in this ravine, hoping it would gross him out, but instead he said, ‘Okay!’ and she did it!”

To personify Megara, irina shayk Throughout the entire film, she wore her hair completely up and curly, which gave her a little volume. While the back fell a long straight lock. Due to her undeniable beauty, the production decided to only highlight her beauty with makeup, so she looks super natural. Her face appears framed by large golden rings; one of the few accessories she wears along with the bracelet on her right arm. The truth is that it seems that she has not spent time, because if she personifies herself as Megara again, she will look exactly the same.

