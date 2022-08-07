This is what Irina Shayk looked like in the movie Hercules

irina shayk gained worldwide prestige as one of the most recognized models. She floats up the catwalk and steals all eyes from her, a place that is already comfortable for her. That is why in 2014 she decided to take on a new challenge and show her skills as an actress in the fantasy movie Hercules.

The Russian model played Megara, the wife of the main character played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, which turned out perfectly, as if he had years of experience in the field. “It was a great experience,” she confessed at the time irina shayk during an interview. “Especially since I’ve never taken acting classes in my life,” she added.

