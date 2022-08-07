This is the inside of the vacation home that Matt Damon bought for $8,500,000

Matt Damon is the new owner of a spectacular country mansion in New York.

The actor Matt Damon51, recently purchased a very nice mansion in Westchester, New YorkK.

According to the New York Post, which was the medium that released the news, Luciana Barroso’s husband paid $8,500,000 dollars for his new abode.

The house, which is rustic and colonial in style, would be used by the renowned actor and his family as a retirement or rest home, while your principal residence would remain in California.

The property, which was built in 2004 and remodeled in 2021, has an extension of 7,190 square feetwith four bedrooms, with five full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

Matt Damon’s new rest home is simply spectacular (The Grosby Group)

It also has a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, a piano room, a gym, a coffee station, a laundry room, a garage for three vehicles, between other rooms.

The kitchen is very spacious and semi-open. It is equipped with white and gray cabinets, high-end appliances and a central island that works to prepare food, but also as a breakfast bar.

This is the kitchen of Matt Damon’s new home in New York (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 13.49 acresthe house has extensive green areas, with trails, with a pond, with a greenhouse, with a tree house, with a barn, with a tennis court, with a saltwater pool, with a dock, among other amenities.

