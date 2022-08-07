This is how Jack, the 20-year-old son of Johnny Depp, is today

This is a key year for Johnny Depp. It could be said that there was a before and after in his life after winning the trial for defamation of his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and be able to publicly clean up your image. The job offers came again and the Hollywood star is fully enjoying her musical career, receiving all the love from the people.

Since then, the media from all over the world have not stopped talking about the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean, from whom there are many expectations regarding his return to the big screen. In turn, his family and his ex-family gained great popularity, as some came out to talk about what a good person he is.

Johnny Depp with his son Jack a few years ago.

Among all that, much was said about the family that Johnny Depp formed with vanessa paradis, the woman he met in Paris in 1998 and with whom he spent 14 years of his life. The heartthrob and the model brought two children into this world during that time, Lily Rose, 23, who is following in her father’s footsteps, and Jackof 20.

The truth is that the youngest of the family is the one that generates the most intrigue on the part of the fans, since unlike the rest of the members of the Depp clan, he maintains a very low profile, is super shy and does not like to appear publicly.

Jack Depp came into this world on April 9, 2002 and ended up filling the life of Johnny Depp and of vanessa paradis, who closed the factory after that. Although since he was a little boy he tried to escape from the eye of the paparazzi, they have always chased him and tried to capture him.

The few photographs that there are of him are because the reporters make his life a real hell and chase him everywhere. At the same time, his sister Lily Rose once shared postcards from his younger brother on social networks, since he does not have his own profiles.

The photo of Jack that Lily Rose shared a while ago.

Recently, the son of Johnny Depp He was photographed at an airport and the postcard quickly went viral because of how similar he is to his father. But that is not the only thing he would have in common with him, because as the actor revealed some time ago, Jack shares his passion for drawing and music. In addition, he plays the guitar and is very talented aurally.

“My son Jack has always been a very talented cartoonist. He draws really very well. He also plays music very well. He has a good sense for it. Aside from school plays and stuff, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor,” the Hollywood star said.