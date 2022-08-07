This is how Ana de Armas overcame her breakup with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas met Ben Affleck on the recordings of the film “Deep Waters” in May 2020, since then they have become inseparable and by August of that same year they began to live together.

Everything seemed to be going perfectly, until after a vacation, the couple announced their breakup. Now, the actress confessed in an interview for Elle US, that her life changed a lot when she started dating the actor and director.

The press began to overwhelm her, especially after their relationship ended. Everyone wanted to know more details about her breakup, and the harassment was so great that she made the decision to leave her social networks.

“I deleted Twitter years ago. I’ve barely been on Instagram for almost a year,” said the Cuban-born actress. However, that didn’t seem like enough.

Ana de Armas had to leave the city where she lived with Ben Affleck

“Going through that helped confirm that this city was not for me. It became too much. There was no escape. It is a city that keeps you anxious”, explained the actress in the interview.

And since the actor has a life made in Los Angeles, since his children live there with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, it was very likely that he would run into him many times.

So to get over her breakup and lead a life not so overwhelmed by paparazzi, she decided to move to New York City, where she met her current partner, Paul Boukadakis, vice president of the Tinder app, when they were in quarantine.

For his part, Ben Affleck resumed his romance with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, with whom he apparently recently married in the city of Las Vegas.