This is Clàudia Rodríguez, Marc Cucurella’s partner, signed by Chelsea

This Saturday, a 24-year-old Catalan footballer from Alella has just made his debut with one of the biggest teams in Europe. A history like Chelsea. It was in the game that the London club faced Everton, when in the second half this footballer, left back, with his characteristic curly brown hair, came out of the Barça youth academy, jumped onto the pitch. After failing to secure a place in the Barça first team, the talented footballer dressed as a Barça player, but at Éibar. Then come Getafe and then Brighton, an English club that has transferred him to Chelsea. Marc Cucurellaor Cucu, has thus become the Catalan footballer for whom the most has been paid throughout history: about 65 million euros. A long way from the second classified, another man from Mares like Cesc Fàbregas, who cost Barça 34 million when he signed him from Arsenal.





Cucurella has just landed at Stanford Bridge, where he is sure to give great performances. He will not go alone to the English capital. She is accompanied by her wonderful family, her partner and their two children Mateo and Rio. Her name is Clàudia Rodriguezand has been the first to announce in networks that they will soon be established in London, exciting the followers for what he has said to his partner: “You deserve the best, we are so proud of you… Today we couldn’t be there, but soon we will be together. Let’s go for this new challenge, united. We love you very much”. Born in Barcelona, ​​they have been together since 2018, she is a fashion designer, has training in ballet and also defines herself as a communicator, being very involved in her partner’s projects, such as the soccer campus that bears her name, as explained in the daily Ace. And now she knows that if things go well, they’ll be in London for six seasons. What is clear is that under the gray sky of the English city or under a stunning sun, they are made for each other:





















Images that melt the network and that are testimony to the love and passion that Marc and Clàudia feel. You just have to check it, not only with the images, but also with the emotional messages that they dedicate to each other, in the language that is needed: “If you need me, I’ll be there”, “All the adventures by your side”, “Proud of you being my Valentine”:













A Clàudia, by the way, who is a nail to the actress Mila Kunis:





I’m sure that with the love they have for each other, good old Cucu will come out at Chelsea. All the luck of the world.