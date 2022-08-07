This Fortnite Creative Mode fantasy turns it into Call of Duty and replicates a mythical map

Fortnite’s creative mode offers so many possibilities that replicas of existing franchises have been popping up all over the place for several months. In fact, the most ruthless content creators manage to restore the settings and even the gameplay of certain famous titles.

For a few weeks, the great creative trend has continued to be the equivalent of the Subway Surfer game, the rest of the new game replicas should not be left aside. And we’re thinking here of the extraordinary Call of Duty map “Slums”, recreated by Bytenpa. The creator of the map has done something amazing!

Codes to play the CoD “Slums” map in Fortnite

To play on the map in third person view: 2645-9459-3654

To play on the map in FPS: 5245-7776-9011

Simply type one of these codes through the Fortnite creative menu to dive into a Call of Duty replica game! You can play against strangers or recreate a private lobby with your friends!

Last year, creating such a map would have been much less relevant, simply because Fortnite didn’t have the swipe and dash features. However, these new mechanics are part of the DNA of Call of Duty, and the fact that they are “playable” in Fortnite brings the two games very close (at least in the Zero version).