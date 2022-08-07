They reject Amber Heard’s appeal to annul the trial with Johnny Depp | Mexico | America Edition

The courts of Fairfax (Virginia, USA) dismissed on Wednesday the appeal filed by actress Amber Heard in which she asked to annul the defamation trial against Johnny Depp because one of the jurors attended instead of another.

Although Judge Penney Azcarate admitted the error in her response, she also assured that Heard’s lawyers should have filed the objection earlier and stressed that there is no perceived fraud attempt, so there would be no reason to annul the verdict.

According to Heard’s defense, one of the members of that jury, and who therefore participated in the verdict, was 52 years old when the record of the person originally summoned referred to another 77-year-old individual with the same name and address.

The court confirmed the exchange by explaining that they were both father and son and that, indeed, the young man went instead of the elder.

Even so, the judge argued that Heard’s lawyers have failed to argue how the “inclusion of this person could harm him in any way.”

“The only proof for the court is that this member of the jury, like the rest, complied with his oath and the orders of the court, which is subject to its verdict,” he concluded.

The sentence of that media process, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by The Washington Post newspaper defamed Depp, although the actor also defamed in a opportunity to his ex-wife through his then lawyer.

Thus, the jury declared the two Hollywood stars responsible for defamation, although it forced Heard to pay compensation of 10.3 million dollars in damages to Depp and the actor only imposed a payment of 2 million.

This is the second stroke of luck for Depp in the same week.

The actor reached an agreement on Monday by which he will avoid going to trial against a filming employee who accused him of assaulting him when he said that a scene could not be recorded due to lack of permits.

The complaint was filed by Gregg Brooks, a location manager who worked on the set of the movie “City of Lies” and who claimed that Depp hit him when, on April 13, 2017, he informed the actor that he only had one left. last attempt to record a take at a particular location, as they couldn’t stay any longer.